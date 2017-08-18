Harford sex offender gets 10 years for trying to coerce minor to have sex

A Harford County sex offender was sentenced Wednesday to serve a decade in prison for the use of interstate facilities to coerce a minor to engage in sex.

William Ray Wagner, 34, who has an Aberdeen address in Maryland court records, will also serve a lifetime of supervised release according to the sentence imposed by by U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III.

The sentence was announced by Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Stephen M. Schenning; Special Agent in Charge Gordon Johnson of the FBI; Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler; and Harford County State's Attorney Joseph I. Cassilly.

Wagner entered a guilty plea in May 2016, according to court records.

According to his plea agreement, in the fall of 2014, Wagner was communicating on Facebook with an individual he believed was a 14-year-old girl who lived with her parents. The individual actually was an undercover Harford County detective posing as a teenager on the Internet, according to court documents.

In early October 2014, Wagner attempted to meet the individual to engage in sex, and used his computer to initiate graphic discussions about sex, according to court documents.

He ultimately arranged to meet the individual at a restaurant in Bel Air on Oct. 13, and then walk to a nearby trail to engage in sex. Wagner arrived at the meeting place with a blanket and two condoms and was subsequently arrested, according to court documents.

Wagner had previously been convicted of unlawful contact with a minor in 2009 and as a result, was required to register as a sex offender in Maryland. In April 2014, Wagner was arrested by police in Harford County and charged with failure to register as a sex offender, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

As part of his plea agreement, Wagner must register as a sex offender in the place where he resides, where he is an employee and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, according to the news release.