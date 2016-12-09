Sewage overflow reported from pumping station north of Bel Air

Harford County government said Thursday that sewage overflowed from a pumping station north of Bel Air.

Some of the overflow, estimated at 20,000 to 25,000 gallons, entered a tributary of Winters Run, the county said in a news release.

"Although the site has been stabilized and lime applied to the area impacted by the sewage spill, the public is advised to avoid contact with the area and stream," the news release states.

According to the county Department of Public Works, employees observed the overflow at the Brentwood Park pumping station, located at 1021 Red Pump Road, at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Crews responded to the site and the overflow was controlled by 1:45 p.m.

The source of the overflow was determined to be a broken pipe on the discharge side of the pump station, the county said.

Repairs were made to the pipe by crews working through the evening and overnight. Several DPW trucks and workers were observed still at the scene Thursday morning.

The county said the pumping station was returned to normal operation Thursday morning.

Signs have been posted to provide notice of the potentially affected area and will remain in place for approximately 30 days.

Winters Run is the source of drinking water for the Town of Bel Air and surrounding areas, as well as for the Edgewood Area of Aberdeen Proving Ground. The overflow occurred upstream from the intakes of the Maryland American Water Company treatment plant serving Bel Air and the Van Bibber treatment plant serving APG-Edgewood.

County government spokesperson Cindy Mumby said Friday morning that the drinking water supplies shouldn't be impacted by the overflow.

"The wastewater was significantly diluted when it entered the creek; dilution was further enhanced by recent rainfall that increased the creek's water levels," Mumby wrote in an email. "In addition, natural physical and biological processes help to break down any potentially harmful materials or microorganisms from the wastewater."

Mumby also said the impacted soils at the site were removed and the lime applied to the area "will accelerate the breakdown of any residual wastes on the ground surface."

She said operators of both water treatment plants on Winters Run "were promptly notified of the overflow."

"Routine operation of those facilities includes treatment processes and monitoring requirements to protect the health of their customers," Mumby added. "The operators may have adjusted their processes or monitoring as they deemed necessary."

Citizens with questions or concerns may contact the county Office of Citizens Affairs at 410-638-3420.