Harford council votes to rescind pricey septic system requirement

Emergency legislation designed to rescind a Harford County requirement that septic systems be installed with "best available technology," which is more costly, was approved unanimously by the Harford County Council Tuesday evening.

The county had required "best available technology" systems, or BAT, to be used when new or replacement septic systems are installed. The technology can remove up to half of the nitrogen that is discharged into groundwater with the effluent from the system, but the installation and maintenance come with a steep price tag.

The BAT systems are not always the best solution for removing nutrient pollution, which depends on the type of soil in which the septic system is installed.

It might not be needed in areas with porous soils and a low water table, meaning the effluent is filtered naturally, critics of the technology claim.

BAT systems have been required statewide since 2012 to reduce nutrient runoff into the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, but Gov. Larry Hogan removed the requirement from state regulations in November.

Councilman Chad Shrodes sponsored the county's Bill 17-003, and he made the motion to adopt the legislation during the council meeting. The bill was passed without comment from council members.

Legislation to restore the BAT rules is before the Maryland Senate, but the body has been divided on the matter.

During a Feb. 20 public hearing on the bill, Shrodes described the county's rules as "boilerplate," in that they apply to all property owners, so the change would free "thousands of property owners" from the expense of complying with BAT rules.

He also noted the strain on county health department staff, who must monitor the annual maintenance of the systems.

Bill 17-003 applies to property owners outside the Chesapeake Bay Critical Area — regulations for development inside the critical area, which is closest to the water, are much more stringent.

The Harford County Health Department and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman have expressed their support for the council legislation.

Since it is classified as emergency legislation, the bill will take effect once it becomes law, which happens when the county executive signs it, Council Administrator Mylia Dixon said Thursday.

Glassman plans to sign the bill Friday, county government spokesperson Cindy Mumby said.