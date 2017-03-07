Harford poised to remove controversial septic technology mandate from most new construction

The Harford County Council is expected to pass legislation this week that will remove a requirement to install new and replacement septic systems with what is known as "best available technology" on many properties outside the Chesapeake Bay critical area.

The change mirrors Gov. Larry Hogan's action last November removing similar BAT requirements from Maryland's Code of Regulations, or COMAR, Harford Councilman Chad Shrodes, who is sponsoring County Council Bill 17-003, said.

The council is likely to vote on the bill at its legislative session Tuesday night. The measure has the support of both the county executive and the county Health Department.

Critics say the BAT systems, which are designed to remove as much as 50 percent of nitrogen from septic effluent that is discharged into groundwater, are expensive to install and maintain and may be unnecessary in areas where soils are porous and the water table is low enough that the effluent percolates through the soil in a natural filtration system.

But supporters of the BAT rule, which was adopted statewide in 2012, say nitrogen is a major polluter of the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem and that septic systems are a major source, as is runoff from agricultural chemicals and farm animal waste. They have branded Hogan's actions last fall as caving in to developers and rural landowners.

The Harford bill will also position the county to keep BAT out of its regulations, if the state should reinstate such requirements, Shrodes explained during a Feb. 20 hearing. He also said government regulations aren't a substitute for homeowners understanding they are responsible for protecting their systems and having them pumped as recommended.

"We don't need boilerplate legislation that is costly and burdensome to homeowners," he said, according to the hearing video, in which he also stated the changes potentially affect "thousands of property owners."

Last late week, the Maryland State Senate appeared to be headed to killing legislation to revive the statewide rules Hogan removed. The bill, however, remained alive procedurally. The Senate is sharply split on the issue, The Baltimore Sun reported, which makes it unlikely the legislation could withstand an almost certain veto by the governor.

BAT nitrogen removal is still required statewide within 1,000 feet of the bay or its major tributaries, known as the "critical area."

Reduced lot area

In an interview last week, Shrodes said the condition of soils on a specific lot should determine what level of technology should be required outside the critical area.

Previous county councils have reduced the amount of space required for a septic system and three replacements from 40,000 square feet (one acre) – a standard set in the 1970s, to 20,000 to the current 10,000 square feet. Shrodes led the latter reduction.

Current county law states that all lots created after Aug. 15, 2014 are required to have a minimum of 10,000 square feet (a quarter acre) for an initial septic system and three repair systems. Shrodes' bill would remove the so-called grandfather date, which was based on the previous bill that reduced the minimum septic reserve bill.

The county had also required that for any lots created prior to Sept. 1, 2014, "any sewage waste disposal system re-recorded to less than 20,000 square feet must install best available technology for removal of nitrogen (BAT) standards ... on the existing sewage system(s) servicing the lot." Shrodes' bill strikes this provision entirely.

The Shrodes bill also removes a requirement for BAT on all new construction, amending the law to state that any new septic system installed as part of new construction shall "confirm with COMAR requirements. The health department may, however, require the installation of best available technology for removal of nitrogen (BAT) standards in a lot outside the Chesapeake Bay critical area should circumstances affecting public health be involved."

Septic system failures were once a major political issue in Harford, as well as an environmental health one, particularly along the west side of the county – Upper Cross Roads, Fallston and Joppa, after those areas developed rapidly in the 1960s, '70s and '80s without public sewer service. Much of the area contains impermeable clay soils which are not conducive to support septic systems.

The 40,000-square-foot requirement that stood in county law for decades was among the most stringent in the state, although critics said it promoted a wasteful use of land.

Flexibility cited

Where BAT is concerned, Shrodes says there shouldn't be a "one size fits all" requirement.

Most areas of northern Harford have adequate soils and low enough water tables to support septic systems on smaller lots and BAT is not necessary, if the conventional system is properly maintained, the councilman said.

According to the Harford County Health Department's testimony at the bill hearing, BAT systems are designed to reduce the nitrogen by aeration of the effluent before it goes into the conventional system for bacterial treatment and eventual dispersal into a drainfield or sand mound and, ultimately, into the soil.

"The bill is saying to let the soils dictate what is needed; the health department can still require BAT if it is needed," Shrodes said.

BAT systems can add $10,000 or more to the cost of a conventional septic system, which runs upward of $20,000, according to the Maryland Association of Counties.

The state makes grants available for homeowners installing replacement systems whose properties are within the critical area. The grants come from the Chesapeake Bay Restoration Fund, which is in turn funded by the bay restoration fee, better known as the "flush tax," which Maryland property owners pay annually. Such grants, however, aren't available for properties outside the critical area.

Shrodes said BAT systems also require an annual maintenance contract with the system installer, which is monitored by the local Health Department. If the system isn't maintained, he said, it has "no benefit" to the environment.

As more BAT systems are "put in the ground, it will put a greater burden on Health Department staff and resources," he said.

Health Dept. support

For the public hearing, Shrodes was joined by Julie Mackert, director of environmental health for the Health Department, who testified that while the agency recognizes BAT systems "are valuable to help reduce nitrogen loadings, we agree that BAT is not practical in all areas outside the Chesapeake Bay critical area."