Harford's 'Sensory Trail' opens at Schucks Road Regional Park

Harford County officially opened its Sensory Trail at the Schucks Road Regional Park on Wednesday morning.

To open the trail, County Executive Barry Glassman was joined by Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford and a choir of special needs students from the nearby John Archer School and several preschoolers from La Garderie Childcare Center.

The 1/10-mile trail, next to the park’s main parking lot, includes 10 interactive features, such as 9-foot chimes for two octaves of solo or group music; a roller table for pinch-free tactile sliding; drums and xylophones of different sizes; and brightly colored panels at kid-eye level for lots of fun and sensory stimulation.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford were joined by students from the John Archer School and La Garderie Childcare center and pre-school and a host of local dignitaries and sponsors to officially open the new Sensory Trail at the Schucks Regional Park in Bel Air on Wednesday. (Photos by MATT BUTTON / THE AEGIS) (Photos by MATT BUTTON / THE AEGIS)

The trail was made possible in large part due to the support of local community organizations.

To thank major sponsors, the county has named a station on the trail in their honor: United Methodist Churches of Harford County, Jones Junction, Harford County Public Library, APG Federal Credit Union, Harford Home Furniture & Mattress, The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region, Harford County Public Schools Department of Special Education, the Harford Center, and Harford Mutual Insurance Company.

Schucks Road Regional Park is located off Schucks Road east of Bel Air and just south of the intersection of Route 543 and Schucks and Thomas Run roads.