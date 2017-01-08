Harford dusted with snow again Saturday

With temperatures in the low 20s and brisk winds, Harford was in for a cold day Sunday.

As snow still covered the ground from Saturday's light snowfall, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman urged residents to check in on neighbors and other vulnerable who might struggle during cold weather.

"Very cold in Harford this morning...Good day to check on neighbors," he tweeted.

The cold and wind follow a day of snow Saturday, which wasn't much but was enough to cover the grass. Side roads were snow-covered through much of the day, but main roads didn't cause any significant problems.

"The snow presented no problems for the fire service yesterday. As of about midnight, the 911 Call Center was relatively quiet with only normal calls for service," Cindy Mumby, spokesperson for Harford County, wrote in an email Sunday.

The county had 82 trucks on their routes Saturday applying salt. Roads Sunday were clear with a little slush in some shady areas, she said.

"As always, we urge drivers to be cautious in case of icy conditions. Given the bitter cold, it's a good time to review our winter weather safety tips found here on the county website: http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1979/Winter-Weather," Mumby noted.

The rest of Sunday and Monday will be cold, with temperatures predicted to be back in the mid- to upper-30s by Tuesday then in the 50s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.