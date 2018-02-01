Another threat made Thursday toward Aberdeen High School

Another threat was made Thursday morning toward Aberdeen High School, Aberdeen Police said.

It came two days after a threat against the school was discovered on a bathroom stall at the school and also shared on social media.

This threat was reported to the school resource officer, Ofc. Karen Kerins, by a group of students around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. The students said they saw a Twitter post that referenced the threat made Tuesday, according to Ofc. Jason Neidig, school resource officer at Aberdeen Middle and assistant public information officer for Aberdeen Police Department.

The threat, shared on other social media outlets, said “Aberdeen high was not shooted up yesterday but it sure will be today.”

Kerins took the students to meet with the Aberdeen High principal, and additional Aberdeen Police officers were called in to provide a greater police presence at the school, Neidig said.

Other school administrators were also called in, he said.

Nothing came of the threat at school Thursday, Neidig said.

“It was a nice smooth day. Classes were normal, students were normal, dismissal went fine,” he said, but added some parents did come to pick up their children as word spread of the second threat made to the school in three days.

Neidig said the threat on social media was to an Aberdeen High School in Mississippi, by the handle that was used.

“We believe it was directed to Aberdeen High School, Maryland, but they got Aberdeen High School, Mississippi,” he said. The handle traced back to a school there.

Aberdeen Police can’t say if Thursday’s threat is connected to the one made Tuesday, which is more difficult to determine the origin of because of where it was found, Neidig said.

But they are looking at both of them, he added.

He praised the students who reported the threat to the school resource officer.

“We encourage any student, or parent, that sees something like that to bring it to the school and police attention immediately so we can rule out its credibilitiy, non-credibility,” Neidig said.

He also encouraged anyone with information about who made either threat to come forward.

“If we identify the person responsible for it, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” Neidig said. “We can’t have this mass hysteria. When parents send their kids to school, they have to have the feeling they’ll be safe.”