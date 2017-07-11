Rescue crews search Whiteford for plane that didn't crash

A man flying a single engine small prop plane in northern Harford County Tuesday evening inadvertently prompted a search for a crash scene that turned out be someone burning a chicken coop, fire officials said.

The pilot and plane were found safe in Fallston.

A resident in the 4400 block of Prospect Road in Whiteford called police at 6:21 p.m. to report seeing a plane that appeared to be having engine problems, according to Jenn Chenworth, spokesperson for the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association.

The caller said the pilot was yelling down to them, "saying something about the engine," Chenworth said.

Members of Whiteford Volunteer Fire Department responded and spoke with the person who made the initial call as well as several others in the area who said they saw the plane heading southeast before they lost sight of it. They also saw smoke in the distance, Chenworth said.

"There was concern it went down in a wooded area," she said.

The Maryland State Police Medevac Trooper 1 searched the area from the aira while Whiteford volunteers and Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies searched the ground, she said. The sheriff's office tactical response team and volunteers from Darlington Volunteer Fire Company were also on standby.

"I don't know how they found out, but the plane landed at Fallston Airport," where deputies spoke with the pilot around 7:30 p.m. and "verified it was him. He was fine, the plane was fine," Chenworth said.

It was later determined the pilot was yelling at a friend on the ground and was not saying that his plane was having problems as initially suspected, she said.

"There were no injuries, the plane never crashed," Chenworth said.

The smoke the area residents had seen was someone burning a chicken coop.

"It was ascertained they were having a controlled burn," she said.

It's unclear if the pilot realized he prompted the large-scale search.

"The Sheriff's Office had talked to him and confirmed it was him and that's all we know about the conversation," Chenworth said.