23 added to Harford schools administrative pool

Twenty-three people have been added to the pool of administrators for Harford County Public Schools.

The administrators — 12 10-month assistant principals, six 12-month assistant principals, two instructional facilitators and three pupil personnel workers — were approved by the Harford County Board of Education at its meeting Monday night.

“These appointments are designed to ensure a cadre of vetted candidates approved by the board that may be assigned by the superintendent at such time a suitable vacancy arises,” Jean Mantegna, assistant supervisor for human resources, told the board.

Among the appointments were 18 assistant principals, whose role is to “provide leadership in management of a school by assisting the principal of en elementary, middle or high school,” Mantegna said.

Assigned to the 10-month assistant principal pool were Gregory Birch (technology teacher at Patterson Mill Middle), Laura Bulger (gifted and talented resource teacher at North Bend Elementary), Robert Greiser (math teacher at Patterson Mill Middle), Jason Hall (social studies teacher at Bel Air Middle), Ashley Manger (first-grade teacher at Forest Hill Elementary), Kristina Marzullo (mentor teacher at Joppatowne High), Robert Potestio (physical education teacher at Emmorton Elementary), Nitrease Quickley (acting assistant principal at Joppatowne High), Tara Sample (teacher specialist at Magnolia Elementary), Monisha Thomas (math teacher at Aberdeen Middle), Kori Yekstat (fourth-grade teacher at Forest Hill Elementary) and Daniel Zubrowski (special education teacher at Havre de Grace Elementary).

The 12-month assistant principal appointments were Michael Brown, Sandra McMichael, Nicole Nimmo, Brent Ritz, Amanda Rutherford and Gary Wasielewski.

All but one of the 12-month appointments, Michael Brown, are 10-month assistant principals in Harford Schools.

McMichael is the AP at Harford Tech, Nimmo is at Hickory Elementary, Ritz at Magnolia Elementary, Rutherford at North Harford Elementary and Wasielewski is at C. Milton Wright High.

Appointed as instructional facilitators were Erin Schisler, and Melissa Van Ruiten, who are both mentor teachers — Schisler at William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary and Van Ruiten at Youth’s Benefit Elementary.

As instructional facilitators, they will “work in conjunction with school administrators, content supervisors and the professional development office to provide the instructional leadership which promotes effective educational programs and teaching in Harford County Public Schools,” Mantegna said, “and to facilitate development of a culture of professional learning communities within the school.”

New to the pool of pupil personnel workers, who “work with students, parents, school personnel and public and private agencies to enable the student with special needs to secure the maximum of his or her ability, the benefits of an education tso that he or she can successfully function in society,” are Candice Daley, Johanna DeLuigi and Lisa Sauer.

Daley is a school psychologist at C. Milton Wright and Sauer is a department chair and school counselor at Southampton Middle. DeLuigi is a school social worker with Baltimore County Public Schools.