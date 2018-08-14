Harford school board approves 10-cent increase in lunches, 15-cent increase for breakfast in 2018-19 school year

Increases in the price meals served to Harford County Public Schools students — 10 cents per lunch and 15 cents iper breakfast — were approved by the Board of Education Monday evening.

Breakfast prices will increase from $1.05 to $1.20 for the upcoming school year, which begins Sept. 4.

Lunch for elementary school students will go from $2.20 to $2.30, and lunch for secondary students, those in middle and high school, will increase from $2.30 to $2.40.

The costs for students eligible for free and reduced-price meals will remain the same, though, at 20 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch, according to documents.

The increases were approved as part of the board’s consent agenda, a package of items approved by voice vote early in the school board business meeting. The entire consent agenda was approved 8-0 without comment. Board member Nancy Reynolds and student representative Joshua Oltarzewski were absent.

It is the second consecutive meal price increase, as a 10-cent lunch price increase was approved last summer for the 2017-18 school year, according to documents on the HCPS website.

School system officials cited the need to meet the amount spent by the federal government to reimburse HCPS for free and reduced-price meals, increased local labor costs and the growing liability for other post-employment benefits, or OPEB, provided to retirees.

The OPEB costs, which school officials estimate are in the hundreds of millions of dollars, cover benefits such as health insurance.

The same reasons were cited by HCPS staff last year when seeking board approval for the lunch price increase, according to documents.

Parents can put money on their children’s account for in-school meals online via https://www.myschoolbucks.com, or they can send cash with their child to school to make a deposit, according to the HCPS website.

School officials recommend calling the Department of Food & Nutrition Services at 410-638-4078 for more information on applying for free and reduced-priced meals.