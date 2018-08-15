Harford schools replace Edline with new online system for parents to track student progress

Edline, the system parents and guardians have used in recent years to track their children’s academic progress online, has been replaced for the coming year that begins in less than three weeks.

Home Access Center is the HCPS replacement for Edline, which is being retired at the end of the calendar year by its vendor, Jillian Lader, manager of communications for Harford County Public Schools, explained in an email.

School starts for students Sept. 4. New teachers go back to school Aug. 21, followed by returning teachers Aug. 23.

The new Home Access Center was made available to parents and guardians Monday “to allow them the opportunity to set up their accounts and become familiar with the program before the school year begins,” Lader said.

The system looks completely different from Edline, but how useful it is won’t be clear until parents and guardians can start using it once school starts.

Parents who registered their children were able to find out who their teachers will be and student schedules for the upcoming school year, though Lader warned that information is subject to change.

“Information in HAC is subject to change as enrollment and classes are finalized,” Lader said. “Schools will continue with the postcard mailing of accurate homeroom assignments this Thursday, August 16, 2018.”

Social media, however, was abuzz Monday night as parents, who weren’t expecting the information until Friday or Saturday, exchanged their information with others.

The Harford school system had been using EdLine, which is owned by BlackBoard K-12 and is to be retired effective Dec. 31. Harford school officials were notified in February 2017 of the program’s retirement and chose to implement Home Access Center as a replacement.

“Rather than making this change in the middle of the school year, HCPS has implemented HAC for the start of the 2018-2019 school year,” Lader said.

HAC is part of the eSchoolPlus software the Harford system already uses.

“After reviewing its capabilities, the Technology Office determined it was a good fit for HCPS use,” Lader said.

Edline had cost HCPS $208,000 annually, Lader said. Home Access Center required a $21,000 initial licensure and will incur a $3,700 annual maintenance cost.

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS