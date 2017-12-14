Harford public schools delayed two hours Thursday because of snow

Because of inclement weather, Harford County Public Schools announced it will open two hours late Thursday, with no morning pre-K.

A few inches of snow fell across the county overnight. Even though state and county roads were being treated, temperatures were expected to dip below freezing and cause slick morning driving conditions.

In a weather advisory, the National Weather Service cautioned drivers that the combination of Wednesday evening snow and frigid temperatures “could lead to hazardous traveling conditions, multiple accidents, and extensive delays,” the weather service warned.

AAA encouraged drivers to delay their morning commute, if possible.

The Baltimore Sun contributed to this report.