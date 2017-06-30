Repairs could close Harford schools, official warns

A top Harford County Public Schools official warned this week that some of the 54 schools the system operates are in such critical need of attention to the facilities that without additional funding for the 2019 fiscal year they may have to be temporarily "closed for major repairs."

"Things are going to fail," Joe Licata, chief of administration for Harford County Public Schools, said Monday during the initial presentation of the fiscal 2019 Capital Improvement Program to the Board of Education. "We're going to lose instruction, we're going to have serious, serious problems because we have serious infrastructure problems."

Tens of millions of dollars have been appropriated by the county and state for school construction and repairs in recent years, but most of that money has been concentrated in two building replacement projects, Youth's Benefit Elementary in Fallston and Havre de Grace Middle/High School. The middle school will be relocated to a single new building.

Funds also have been appropriated for HVAC system upgrades and new roofs at several schools, but the HCPS physical plant continues to age, and Licata warned funding is not keeping up with needs. Of the 54 schools HCPS operates three have two buildings.

Licata clarified Thursday that schools would not be shut down permanently or for long periods of time because of a maintenance issues; however, even closing a school for a few days while a heating system is repaired could have a serious impact on instruction

"To us, a couple of days is like dog years," he said. "That's a day without instruction."

"God forbid if this happens during testing or some other critical time of the year," he added.

Licata said the school system has been fortunate, for now, that a school might only have to be closed for a day if a problem develops overnight.

That might not be the case in the future as systems such as HVAC age and it becomes more difficult to find replacement parts.

"It could take some time just to design and fabricate the equipment to work with the existing system that we have," he said, explaining that if there isn't a greater infusion of capital funds before an emergency happens, "we're just headed for disaster."

Big ticket items vs. small

The problem, according to Licata and other HCPS officials, is finding money for projects that come with a price tag of $1 million or less and do not qualify for state matching funds but is that are still key for keeping programs and facilities running.

Construction on the $37.1 million Youth's Benefit project is expected to wrap up this fall, with students occupying the intermediate grades' wing of the new building in November. That will eliminate one two-building school.

The Havre de Grace Middle/High replacement has a projected cost of slightly more than $99 million, and HCPS officials are working on bids for the project.

The state and the county committed $38 million, the first chunk of funding, to the new Havre de Grace Middle/High for the 2018 fiscal year — the county has allocated $28 million and the state, $10 million for 2018, according to school system documents.

The $28 millionis included in the $49.8 million the county will borrow via the bond market next winter for several capital projects — many school-related, according to County Council Bill 17-011.

The council approved amendments to the bill June 13 for additional school projects. One amendment increased the amount borrowed for a systemic renovation of Bel Air Elementary School's HVAC system as well as to enclose open space classrooms, from $1.98 million to $3.97 million. A second amendment authorized borrowing $495,000 to replace North Harford Elementary School's roof.

Both projects received state funding commitments in the fiscal 2018 capital improvement plan, or CIP.

'Below the line'

School officials classify smaller capital projects eligible for only local funding as "below the line."

To deal with the issue, Licata said, HCPS officials must change how they develop the annual capital improvement program and seek greater involvement and support from local and state funding authorities.

He cited school districts in other parts of the country where there "is simply no money to fix infrastructure, [for] critical facility repairs."

"We would recommend ... an inclusive conversation with the funding authorities to get — if not a commitment — at least a strategy or an idea of what the long-term plan is going to be for funding and sustaining the capital needs of the school system," Licata said.

School system officials have listed 39 projects in the 2019 CIP introduced to the school board Monday. Board members and HCPS leaders will shape the plan over the summer and prioritize each project.

The plan must be submitted to the state in early October, Missy Valentino, facilities planner, told board members.

Licata said the school board must create a plan "with a moving target."

The school board submits its operating and capital budget request to the county and state in the winter. Funding is approved after the local and state budgets are adopted in spring and then the school board must reconcile its requests with actual revenues in June.

Projects and priorities

The school system has been approved for $48.6 million in capital funding for the 2018 fiscal year, which begins Saturday — $35.02 million from the county and $13.5 million from the state.

The funding covers nine projects: Havre de Grace Middle/High School ($38 million); the HVAC system and enclosing open space classrooms at Bel Air Elementary School ($6.9 million); replacing the roof at North Harford Elementary School ($1.06 million), technology refresh ($1 million); upgrading the aquaculture lab and greenhouse at North Harford High School ($830,000); swimming pool renovations ($353,000); major HVAC repairs ($25,000); replacing school buses ($250,000) and repairing and restoring athletic fields ($100,000).

State funding was provided for only the first three on the list.

Licata discussed concerns over disputes earlier this year between the state's Board of Public Works and the IAC, or Interagency Committee on School Construction, over their roles in approving funding for public school construction projects.

Licata said HCPS' state-funded projects came through despite the conflict, but it created issues in other school districts when it came to approving contracts.

He stressed that locally funded projects are a more significant issue for Harford school officials "because there are so many different areas there."

"The critical needs that we have now are those below the line projects that we keep talking about that have to get done," Licata said.