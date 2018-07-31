Harford to spend $1.14 million for next round of student computer purchases

The Harford County Board of Education recently agreed to move ahead with the second year of computer purchases for students, as the Harford system continues with its effort to equip every student in elementary and middle school with a laptop.

At its July 23 session, the board approved a $1,137,380 contract with Dell Marketing of Round Rock, Texas, for 1,950 Dell Lattitude laptops which will be given to every sixth-grade student in the system. Two board members, Al Williamson and Robert Frisch, were absent from the meeting.

The purchases are the second year of a four-year program, according to school officials.

“The implementation plan supports the digital transformation of the curriculum being performed by the Office of Curriculum and Instruction,” according to a summary of the purchase request. “An additional 116 laptops are being requested for the refresh of antiquated teacher computers throughout Patterson Mill Middle/High School.”

The funding sources for these purchases are $210,245.96 from the FY19 operating budget and $927,134.04 from the FY19 capital budget, according to the board’s information packet. New Superintendent Sean Bulson signed off on the purchase.

A year ago, the school system spent $2.1 million to purchase 4,000 laptops from Dell, paying $523 per device, according to information presented to the board at the time. The system’s technology director said the devices would have typically cost $700 each, attributing the lower unit cost to “very aggressive pricing.”

The approximate per unit cost of this year’s purchases, which are being made under a piggybacking contract with the University of Maryland System, is $550.

According to a schedule provided by HCPS Manager of Communications Jillian Lader, the school system plans to purchase laptops for every third-, fourth- and seventh-grade student in the third year of the program and for every first- and second-grader in the fourth year.

“The purchase supports the mission of digitalHARFORD which is to: Create an active and dynamic learning environment using cutting-edge, on-demand content and seamless access to digital tools that will inspire all learners,” Lader wrote in an email.

In the spring of 2017, school administrators and the board of ed agreed to upgrade student technology by seeing that every elementary and middle school student receives a HCPS owned laptop, a move that followed criticisms by some parents and elected officials that the school system was not keeping up with the latest technology needs.

But the decision was controversial then and continues to be in some local circles because of questions over the eventual obsolescence of the devices and whether the money being spent would be better used elsewhere, such as raising teacher salaries or hiring more teachers to reduce classroom overcrowding.

Prior to the four-year computer purchase program being implemented, the school system administration started a “bring your own technology” system, allowing high school students to bring approved devices such as laptops, e-readers, tablets and smartphones for use in their classrooms. The program was tried on a pilot basis at two schools during the 2014-15 school year and expanded to all high schools in 2015-16.

