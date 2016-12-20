Harford school board approves 2017-18 calendar with post-Labor Day start

The Harford County school board made it official Monday night: Students will start school next year after Labor Day, according to the approved calendar for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Board members voted 8-0 in favor of next year's calendar, which meets Gov. Larry Hogan's executive order that Maryland's public school districts start the year for K-12 students after Labor Day and end it by June 15, 2018. Board member Tom Fitzpatrick and the student representative, Amanda Dorsey, were absent Monday.

School will start for students in kindergarten through 12th grade on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, the day after Labor Day. Pre-kindergarten students start Thursday, Sept. 7.

The last day of school for kindergarten through 11th grade will be June 7, 2018, if none of the seven inclement weather days built into the calendar are used. The last day will be June 15 if all seven of those days are used.

The current school year started Aug. 25 and will end June 16, 2017, at the latest, if all nine inclement weather days are used.

Hogan's executive order has raised a storm of controversy with state legislators and many local school officials around the state, including some state Board of Education members whom Hogan appointed. Attempts to undo it may be forthcoming in the 2017 Maryland General Assembly session which starts next month.

But the general public has been supportive of the governor's dictate and in Harford County, where the Republican governor is extremely popular, local school officials did not waiver in putting together a calendar reflecting the post Labor Day start and June 15 or earlier ending.

Pre-Labor Day starts in August have been standard practice for Harford County Public Schools for years. School board member Jansen Robinson, who has lived in Harford County since 1991, said his daughter went back before Labor Day when she was in school during the 1990s.

A number of her schoolmates remained on summer vacation through Labor Day, though, Robinson recalled after the board meeting.

"A lot of her classmates didn't even come to school until after Labor Day," he said.

Ryan Burbey, president of the Harford County Education Association, the local teachers' union, said "we've never had one that I'm aware of," regarding a prior post-Labor Day start. Burbey is in his 13th year with HCPS.

But into the 1980s, Harford schools always started after Labor Day and ended by mid-June. In addition to family vacations, one reason typically cited for starting after Labor Day was that a number of local students in 4H programs were showing animals at the Maryland State Fair.

Over time, however, those considerations gave way to others, including professional in-service days negotiated with the teachers union, greater allowances for additional days missed for inclement weather and observance of the Jewish high holidays.

Hogan announced his executive order in August while in Ocean City. He presented it as a way to give students a longer summer vacation and support Maryland's businesses that would benefit from summer vacationers' extra days.

Critics of Hogan's executive order have said that among other things, a longer summer vacation could lead to students retaining less of what they learned from the prior school year.

The Harford school year will still be 180 days, as required by state law.

Starting after Labor Day was one of a number of changes made to next year's calendar, compared to this year. Those changes include shortening the Thanksgiving break from a week to two school days – Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 24, shifting the professional development schedule so more of those days fall before and after the school year and one early-dismissal day each month except March and June.

The early dismissal days are for elementary and secondary grades, and they are set up so teachers can have more time for planning and professional development.

The calendar, which was developed by a 29-person calendar committee composed of school system officials, parents and representatives of the business and religious communities, was introduced to the school board in October and then put out for 60 days of public comment.

Jillian Lader, manager of communications for HCPS and chair of the calendar committee, said there were 76 public comments, "the majority of which were in favor of the proposed changes to the calendar."

"I read with interest many of the comments that came in," board member Robert Frisch said.

He asked Lader if any of the comments prompted consideration of additional changes by HCPS staff.

"There were some suggestions made by our community that I thought had some merit to them," Frisch said.

Lader told him "every comment was reviewed by leadership; every comment was considered," but no additional changes were recommended after the comments were reviewed.

She noted the next school year will have 28 five-day weeks, compared to 26 five-day weeks this year, something members of past boards of education have desired.

School board President Nancy Reynolds thanked Lader and her fellow committee members for their service. Reynolds, along with Dorsey and board member Laura Runyeon, serves as a board liaison to the committee.

"It's a good solid calendar that answers a lot of questions and concerns," Reynolds said.