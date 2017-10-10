Harford schools students' last day in 2019 could be June 7

If there are no inclement weather days in the next school year, the last day for students could be June 7, 2019 and, once again, classes for the year will start after Labor Day.

The draft calendar for the 2018-19 school year was presented Monday night to members of the Harford County Board of Education at their meeting in the school headquarters meeting.

The proposed calendar will be posted online for public comment beginning Tuesday and will be available for 60 days, according to Jillian Lader, manager of communications for Harford County Public Schools, who chairs a calendar committee made up of school administrators, parents and business and community representatives, including leaders of local religious congregations.

The board will adopt the calendar following the comment period, and it has the option of making changes to what was proposed Monday.

The next school year will have 180 student days, as required by state law, and will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in accordance with Gov. Larry Hogan’s 2016 edict that the state’s public schools not begin classes until after Labor Day and end by June 15. Labor Day next year is Monday, Sept. 3.

The last day of school, without inclement weather days being used, would be Friday, June 7.

The calendar includes five potential inclement weather days, all of them falling the week after the scheduled last day, June 10-14. No weather days have been identified during the school year.

Like this year, one three-hour early dismissal day is scheduled each month for professional development, in many cases coinciding with a holiday or other school closure, including on Oct. 18 before the Oct. 19 closure for the state teachers union convention, Nov. 21 before the Thanksgiving holiday, Jan. 18 before the Martin Luther King holiday, Feb. 15 before the Presidents Day holiday and April 18 before the Good Friday holiday.

“That began this year, the 2017-2018 school year to provide professional development throughout the school year, that was the best way to do it and sill include 180 days between Labor Day and June 15,” Lader told the board.

Except for Nov. 5, the day before Election Day, all other professional development days are scheduled before the first day of school and after the last day, according to the proposal.

New teachers will have seven days of professional development, from Aug. 23 through Aug. 31, before students begin classes. New teachers will report Aug. 21.

“We’ve conducted approximately six or seven school visits, and even prior to that, we received numerous, numerous comments from school based administration, the central office, but more importantly the teachers and the support staff about the amount of time they had prior to the start of school,” Superintendent Barbara Canavan said, “and how much easier it was for them and how much calmer it was for them to have that amount of time to prepare for the children.”

Two professional development days are planned at the end of the year, but their dates depend on the last days for students.

The scheduled days off for students are Sept. 10 for Rosh Hashanah; Sept. 19 for Yom Kippur; Oct. 19 for the teachers convention; Nov. 5 and 6 for professional development and Election Day, respectively; Nov. 22 and 23 for Thanksgiving; Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 for winter break; Jan. 21 for Martin Luther King Day; Feb. 18 for Presidents Day; April 19 and 22 for spring break (Good Friday and Easter Monday); and May 27 for Memorial Day.