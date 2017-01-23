Harford County school bus with students on board strikes sign, no injuries reported

A bus transporting students to Southampton Middle School in Bel Air hit a sign Monday morning, but no injuries were reported and the bus was able to continue on its route, according to a Harford County Public Schools spokesperson.

The incident happened at Moores Mill Road and Econ Drive around 7:50 a.m. The bus "made contact with a sign" along the route HCPS Manager of Communications Jillian Lader said.

There were students on board the bus, but there were no injuries.

"Students continued transport to school," Lader wrote in an email.

The bus, which is owned by a contractor, had minimal damage to its bumper, according to Lader.

"All parents/guardians with students on the bus have been contacted and made aware of the incident," she stated.

About 500 buses are used to transport HCPS students, according to the school system's website. Of those 500 buses, 359 are owned and operated by private contractors who carry general education students. The rest of the buses are owned by the school system and are used to transport students with special needs.

More than 35,000 students are transported by bus each day, according to the HCPS website. The school system has about 37,500 students.