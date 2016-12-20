Harford school superintendent submits $455.2 million budget, seeks $17.2 million more from county

Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Canavan has submitted a $455.2 million proposed operating budget for fiscal 2018, a $16.3 million increase that once again depends on more county government financial support.

Canavan is requesting the smallest dollar/percentage increase in the four budgets she's submitted since she became superintendent in 2013. The school system's operating budget for the current school/fiscal year is $438.9 million.

Next year's budget request was presented to the school board Monday evening.

There will be four public input sessions on the budget in January; the board is scheduled to vote on the budget request Jan. 23 and then send it to the county and state funding authorities.

"This is our opportunity just to do a real high-level overview of expenditures of revenues, give you the [budget) book to review over the next couple of weeks," Budget Director Eric Clark told board members.

Harford County provides the largest portion of funding to the school system. School officials are requesting $250.7 million from the county for next year, a $17.2 million, or 7.4 percent, increase from the $233.5 million in this year's budget. Total spending, however, will increase 3.7 percent.

School officials anticipate an increase of more than $130,000 in state funding, from $190.03 million this year to $190.1 million next year, as well as a modest increase in federal funding, which is estimated at $420,000. "Other" funds, such as student fees, are anticipated at $3.2 million.

The principal difference in estimated revenue is the use of the unappropriated fund balance, the system's cash reserve. Next year budget would be balanced with $4,750,000 from the fund balance, $773,000 less than was budgeted this year.

County share could grow

That change is essentially being passed through to the county, whose share of funding would increase to 55 percent from 53 percent.

Various student populations and local wealth are major factors in determining state funding, which is under fire from leaders of smaller counties on the ground the formula used to distribute the money are unfairly weighted in favor of larger systems.

There are about 37,500 HCPS students. Clark noted enrollment has been "relatively flat" this year, after a series of annual declines over the previous decade. There have been changes in various subgroups, though, such as an decrease in the number of students with special needs and increases in students who qualify for free and reduced-price meals and Limited English Proficiency students, he said.

"Really, we're almost at a wash," he said of the impact of enrollment next year.

The increase in county funding is "almost identical" to the $17.3 million needed for employee salary and wage increases, Deborah Judd, assistant superintendent for business services, noted.

Fiscal 2018 will be the second year of a three-year agreement between the school system and its five employee bargaining units to give eligible employees two salary step increases and a 2 percent cost of living allowance, or COLA.

"That is always contingent on funding," Clark said. Final funding from the county is contingent on what the county executive and county council approve, while the funding formulas and legislative appropriations determine the final amount received from the state.

In her previous budgets, Canavan requested increases of more than $22 million in county funding, all of which were sharply reduced by the executive, with council concurrence.

Employees could be facing an increase of up to 5.5 percent in their health insurance costs, although that is an initial estimate that could decrease later in the year, according to Clark. He noted rates increased by 4.2 percent for this year.

At this point the budget anticipates paying $3.8 million more for employee hearth and other benefits next year.

Higher pay a priority

Clark said school system officials, staff and the public consistently have expressed three major budget priorities: Salary and wage increases for employees, maintaining the quality of employee benefits and technology upgrades.

He also said have "scoured the budget" and have come up with $2.5 million in cost savings for next year.

Joseph Voskuhl, the school board vice president, asked how school officials came up with cost savings in the areas of transportation, utility resource management and interscholastic athletics.

"How are we able to realize savings in those three [areas]?" he asked.

High school interscholastic sports participation fees, which were doubled from $50 to $100 for the current school year, and a $100 drama participation fee levied for this year have been major points of contention between the public and the school board.

The drama fee has not yet been rescinded, despite protests by drama students and their supporters during the summer and in October.

Voskuhl pledged during a board meeting in late October that officials "will be taking a close look at the participation fee issue" during the budget process, though.

Canavan said cost savings, in areas including the interscholastic sports, will be discussed in detail during the first budget session Jan. 4.

She stressed Monday's presentation was about giving an overview of the whole budget.

"We wanted to give you the proposed budget so that you could peruse it, and then we will go through the book section by section," Canavan told Voskuhl.

The superintendent also presented a proposed $30.4 million restricted fund budget, a $17.1 million food service budget and an $85.9 million capital budget.

The capital budget includes a funding request for technology upgrades and equipment replacement.

"We have to upgrade computers at some point," Clark said. "As we get further and further behind on that schedule, we may have to allocate operating [funds] for that purpose."

The public input sessions will be Jan. 4, Jan. 9, Jan. 11 and Jan. 19, all at 6 p.m. and all in the school board meeting room in the A.A. Roberty Building at 102 S. Hickory Ave. in Bel Air.

Visit www.hcps.org/budget for more budget information.