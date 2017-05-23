Public weighs in on Harford school budget as clock ticks down to end of fiscal year

As Harford County Public Schools officials prepare to work on the final version of their next budget, teachers, other school employees, parents and students made their budget priorities clear to the Board of Education Monday night.

"I ask that when making budget decisions all efforts be made to take into consideration potential negative effects to the children and their families," said parent Heather Johnson, of Baldwin, one of 24 people who spoke during the public comment portion the board's meeting.

A number of the speakers were teachers who are happy Harford County Executive Barry Glassman increased the school system's allotment of county funding to provide for raises averaging 8 percent for nearly 3,000 teachers and other certificated employees.

But similar raises negotiated by other school employee unions many be in jeopardy, and those concerns were also shared Monday night, as the board faces a shortfall in the amount of funding it requested from the county government.

Teachers who spoke wore orange ribbons and urged the school board to fully fund the salary step increases and cost of living adjustments that are part their negotiated agreement. They said Glassman has done "his part," and now the board must do its part.

"Our county executive has done many different things for this school system," Havre de Grace High School teacher Rob Scott said. "He's done significant things in cutting back in the county [budget], and so I challenge us, can we do the exact same thing, can we begin to make changes in our school system so that we can support the teachers that in turn support our students?"

"Value your teachers," Karen Gonano-Martin, a history teacher at Havre de Grace High, said. "We're the front line in this battle to create this next generation."

Scott used a Rubik's Cube to illustrate his point.

"There are 43 quintillion different permutations to this cube," he said. "You can go about it in random different ways and you will never solve it — you need steps to get there."

Scott twisted the blocks as he spoke about the need to show respect to teachers by honoring salary agreements, and he solved the puzzle within a few minutes.

"I ask that, moving forward, you all will be able to do your part so we all come together and we have a wonderful school system," he told board members.

Reductions coming

With high school graduations beginning Friday and the final day of school for students in kindergarten through 11th grades coming up June 9, the school board must adopt next year's budget before its current fiscal year ends June 30.

And, based on the $456.06 million unrestricted operating budget for the 2017-18 school year previously approved by the board, some significant paring will be necessary to reconcile spending and available revenue.

The proposed school budget is $17.1 million higher than the budget adopted for this year, with the majority of the funding coming from the county and state governments, whose own budgets impact what the school system can spend.

The school board's request included a $251.6 million allocation from the county; however, Glassman approved $238.7 million, a difference of $12.9 million.

Glassman provided about $5.2 million more than he did last year, although HCPS Superintendent Barbara Canavan and the school board sought $18.1 million more in county funding to cover increases in employee salaries and benefits – and an expected slight decrease in state funding.

The county executive designated $5 million of the increased county funding for instructional salaries, enough money, he said, for the school board to honor its negotiated contract with the teachers union.

The County Council, which has the final say on the county budget, is scheduled to vote to adopt it Tuesday evening.

The council could increase the allocation to the school system, either by shifting funds from other agencies or raising taxes. Based on the council's actions during its month of budget review, however, it's unlikely there will be any increases over those approved by the county executive.

Deborah Tell, a bus driver and president of AFSCME Local 2471, which represents HCPS support staff, said she is "highly upset" about the "instructional salaries" designation by Glassman for the additional county funds, which in turn could reduce the amount of money available for contract settlements with hers and other unions not representing teachers.

"The other employees of HCPS would be left out of that chunk of the budget," she said. "The fact that Harford County is one of the best school [systems] in Maryland is because of our employees."

Revisions to the final school budget will be considered during a series of work sessions and board meetings in June. Work sessions are scheduled for June 8 and 12, both at 6 p.m. Board meetings will be June 12 following the work session and June 26.

Bus route concerns

Johnson, the Baldwin parent who spoke Monday, has one child who attends Youth's Benefit Elementary School in Fallston and another who attends Fallston Middle School.

Her children will be in the sixth and eighth grade at Fallston Middle next year, and she is concerned about an idea the school board considered earlier this year to combine middle and high school bus routes, specifically in the Fallston area, to save money.

"I respectfully request that no motion be introduced or entertained to combine middle and high school buses for the Fallston schools," Johnson said. "I feel that the potential negative impacts of this action far outweigh the possible cost savings of approximately $100,000."

The possibility of combining bus routes for Fallston middle and high school students came up during a school board budget work session in January, but school transportation officials warned at the time that students affected would spend more time on more crowded buses coming to and from school and the area's elementary school, Youth's Benefit, would have to be placed on a fourth-tier – a later – schedule to accommodate the change.

The potential cost savings were quoted at $100,000 to $200,000 by eliminating up to three buses, but concerns were raised the disruptions to the school community could outweigh any savings.

Although the school board has not yet committed to combining any bus routes, Johnson, and fellow parent Kate Sharpe, who also has one child and Youth's Benefit and another at Fallston Middle this year, expressed concerns about middle school children interacting with high school students and the potential for exposure to foul language, as well as discussions about sex, alcohol and drugs.