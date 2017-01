It was another Saturday and another day of wintry mix falling on Harford County, coating the landscape with a thin layer of ice and canceling all activities connected with Harford County Public Schools or using Harford County Public Schools facilities.

Precipitation started falling a little later than forecasts in previous days predicted, but once it started it fell fairly steadily, but not heavily.

But mid-morning Sunday, warmer temperatures and bright blue skies had taken over.