Santa rides with Abingdon Fire Company

Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Santa Claus rides on top of Abingdon Fire Company's Truck 431 with firefighter Travis Bello, right, as they drive through the Woodsdale Apartments to wave to children in the Abingdon neighborhood on Wednesday, Dec. 21. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)