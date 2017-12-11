Fire reported in Salvation Army building in Havre de Grace

Firefighters in Harford County have responded to a fire reported in the a Salvation Army building in Havre de Grace Monday morning.

The call for the fire in a commercial building in the 300 block of Seneca Street was dispatched at approximately 9 a.m. by the Harford County Emergency Operations Center, according to monitored radio transmissions.

Crews and equipment from the Susquehanna Hose Company of Havre de Grace and the Aberdeen Fire Department responded.

Crews arriving at the scene reported “smoke showing through the roof,” according to radio transmissions.

The fire was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported.

No further details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.