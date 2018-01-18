David Ryden sworn in as Harford deputy state's attorney

Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph Cassilly has announced the appointment of David Ryden as deputy state’s attorney, effective this month.

Ryden was sworn in to his new post by Harford County Circuit Court Chief Administrative Judge Angela Eaves during a ceremony at the circuit courthouse in Bel Air on Jan. 3. He replaces Diana Brooks, who retired after 31 years of service with the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Attending the ceremony were Ryden’s wife and two daughters, members of the State's Attorney's Office, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler and his command staff, former sheriff and assistant state’s attorney Joseph Meadows, Havre de Grace Police Chief Teresa Walter and Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore, according to a news release from the State’s Attorney’s Office.

In her remarks, Eaves recalled Ryden's "integrity, and passion for protecting victims of crime, especially the vulnerable" in ascending to the role of Deputy.

Cassilly said that the role of prosecutors in Harford County is unique in that they consider themselves law enforcement officials first. He added that this is not Ryden's first time with experience in running an office, as Ryden was previously appointed by the judges of the 23rd Judicial Circuit in Virginia as Acting Commonwealth's Attorney in 2005 for the City of Salem.

Ryden joined the Harford State’s Attorney’s Office in 2007 and has previously led the Drug and DUI Court programs and served as the assigned Safe Streets Initiative prosecutor, targeting the top repeat violent offenders in the county. Most recently, Ryden was a senior assistant state’s attorney who supervised a trial team in the Circuit Court.

Ryden and fellow Deputy State's Attorney Diane Adkins Tobin serve as Cassilly's administration of the Harford State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ryden, a Republican, is one of five candidates who have filed to run for state’s attorney this year to replace Cassilly, who is stepping down at the end of his term in December.

Republicans Lisa Marts, Albert Pelsinger and Steven Trostle and Democrat Carlos Taylor also have filed to run for the post, according to state elections records as of Thursday.