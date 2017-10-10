Bel Air RV suffers heavy fire damage, loss put at $200,000

A fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to a recreational vehicle parked behind a Bel Air residence Tuesday morning, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The fire, which started in the engine and electrical compartment at the rear of the vehicle, was reported around 5:45 a.m., according to a notice of investigation from the Fire Marshal’s Office.

The RV, owned by Frank and Patricia Mattes, was parked behind their house in the 2300 block of Edwards Lane.

A neighbor was walking her dog when she saw the fire. Frank Mattes had left for work, and Patricia Mattes was asleep when the fire was reported, according to Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire, an agency spokesperson.

The RV is a 45-foot long 2003 Holiday Rambler Navigator, according to the notice of investigation.

It took about 10 minutes for the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company to get the blaze under control, and no injuries were reported, according to the NOI.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Alkire said.

“However, we cannot rule out a failure within the electrical compartment located on the right rear corner of the RV,” Alkire stated in a text message.

He said “investigators have no reason to believe or collected evidence of an incendiary,” or arson, fire.

Alkire stressed the cause is still under investigation, though.