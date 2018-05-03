Late night fire damages Rush Road home

A fire late Wednesday night caused an estimated $150,000 damage to a home in Jarrettsville, state fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 11:42 p.m. by an occupant, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Members of the Campbell and Spowart families, who lived in the home in the 3700 block of Rush Road, were awakened and found a fire on the front porch, according to the notice.

The family members tried to put out the fire but couldn’t. The smoke alarms activated.

It took about 50 firefighters from Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company about 40 minutes to put out the two-alarm fire in the single-family home.

Fire investigators said the cause was discarded smoking materials, which ignited nearby combustibles, according to the notice.