Harford Council approves hiring outside counsel for rubblefill judgement appeal

Harford County will hire the Baltimore-based law firm Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP to assist with its appeal of the $45.4 million judgment awarded by a jury last month to Maryland Reclamation Associates.

At its legislative meeting May 1, the Harford County Council voted unanimously in favor of County Attorney Melissa Lambert’s request to hire outside counsel Tuesday evening. The council is required by county charter to approve such hirings.

“The county is fast preparing for post-trial motions and appeal,” Lambert said.

She said “time is of the essence,” as the county must file its post-trial motions with the state’s Court of Special Appeals by Monday.

The county will file motions for a new trial and for “judgment notwithstanding the verdict,” Lambert said. The second motion means the appellant wants a judge to overturn a jury’s verdict, based on the argument “no reasonable jury could reach the verdict that the jury in this case just did,” according to the website of Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute.

The county attorney said “it is very important” that the appellate attorney is involved with the motions.

“They really are the first step with regard to us advancing our post-trial rights and our appeal rights in this case,” Lambert said.

A six-person Harford County jury issued its verdict against the county government April 17 following a two-week trial in the Circuit Court in Bel Air. The lawsuit was the latest development in a 29-year dispute between the county and MRA, which owns a 55-acre site in the Gravel Hill community near Havre de Grace and has been trying for decades to gain county and state approvals to use the property for disposal of construction and demolition debris.

The property, which had been used for sand and gravel mining, is near the historically African-American community that has a historic church and graveyard. It is also the birthplace of Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton, the only person born in Harford County to be awarded the Medal of Honor. Sgt. Hilton fought with the Union Army’’s U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War and earned the medal for his actions during the Battle of Chaffin's Farm and New Market Heights in Virginia in 1864. Sgt. Hilton later died of wounds he sustained during the battle.

The jury determined the county’s actions, which made it too difficult for MRA to use the site for its intended purpose, amounted to a “regulatory taking” of the property and issued the judgment against the local government.

Lambert told council members she conducted “extensive” outreach and interviews with Baltimore-area law firms before determining if outside counsel was needed for the appeal.

“Upon doing that, it became very clear to me that this was the road that we had to go down, and this was what we had to pursue,” she said.

Lambert selected Rosenberg Martin Greenberg because of the firm’s “extensive knowledge and experience in appellate matters, as well as having great litigation skills.”

She said partner Andrew Baida has agreed to represent Harford County. He is a former solicitor general with the Maryland Attorney General, she said.

“He possesses extensive knowledge and experience in appellate litigation, including issues that involve local government and local land use cases,” Lambert said.

Councilman Mike Perrone asked Lambert why the county is not using the services of attorney Jefferson Blomquist, who represented the government during trial and argued county zoning laws at the time prevented MRA from putting a rubblefiil on its property, plus the company was not entitled to any compensation.

Blomquist also worked for the county law department in the 1990s.

Lambert said he “certainly had a lot of institutional knowledge” of the MRA case, but the requirements of attorneys in trial cases compared to those in appellate cases “could not be more different.”

She said there is no jury involved in appeals cases, and no new evidence will be put on the record. The attorney will take the evidence already on the record, the prevailing law, judges’ prior rulings and “make a cohesive argument for the court of appeals as to what went wrong down below, and why that verdict needs to be overturned or remanded back for a new trial,” Lambert said.

Two prior legal challenges by MRA went to the state appeals courts, with the most recent going to the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, in 2010. The state has ruled in favor of the county both times.

Perrone said the council has approved three expenditures requested by the county attorney for legal services in the MRA case during its current four-year term.

The requests total $500,000, with the most recent $300,000 appropriation approved in December 2016. Lambert did not request any additional funds Tuesday.

Perrone cited the issue of, in general, whether the county should “continue to potentially throw money after a losing endeavor.”

He also calculated that the $45.4 million judgment comes out to about $176 per Harford County resident — the county has about 250,000 people.

Attorneys for the plaintiff said after the trial that the county has 30 days to pay the full judgment before it accrues 10 percent interest per day.

“I think, given the amount of this verdict and the amount of money that our taxpayers would have to fork over if this verdict were to stand, I don’t really think we have any choice in the matter,” Perrone said.