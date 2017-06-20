Six injured in two-vehicle crash near Broom's Bloom in Bel Air Monday

Six people, including two teenagers, were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Monday evening on Route 543 near the entrance to Broom's Bloom Dairy east of Bel Air, Maryland State Police said.

Two of the injured were taken to regional trauma centers, according to the State Police. A passenger in one of the vehicles involved remained in critical condition Tuesday at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to hospital staff.

Androw Hanna, 23, of Abingdon, was driving a 1991 BMW 318, according to a State Police news release. He was trying to make a left turn out of the Broom's Bloom lot and head north of Route 543, when he lost control and was struck by a 2000 Jeep Cherokee heading south, State Police said. The accident was reported at 7:10 p.m., police said.

Hanna was taken by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, according to the news release.

There were three other people in the BMW; Hanna's front-seat passenger, 18-year-old Antoney Hanna, was taken by ambulance to Shock Trauma. He remained in the hospital in critical condition Tuesday, according to spokesperson Kelly Swan.

The two passengers in the rear seat, William Clifford, 21, of Bel Air, and Kaushik Basavaraju, 21, of Ellicott City, were taken by ambulance to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, according to the news release.

The female driver of the Jeep and her male passenger were both taken to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. They are both 17 years old and reside in Bel Air, but their names were not released by police

All of the injured were transported by ambulance; Medevac helicopters were not available because of the weather Monday evening, according to a post about the accident on the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association's public information page on Facebook.

There were sporadic heavy rainstorms, with occasional thunder and lightning, around the time the accident occurred.

Route 543 was closed in the area for about two hours as troopers investigated the crash, according to the State Police news release.