Beards Hill Road work at Route 22 in Aberdeen could be done within two weeks

Within two weeks — weather permitting — the ongoing construction at the intersection of Route 22 and Beards Hill Road that has infuriated business owners and motorists alike should be finished, State Highway Administration representatives say.

Completing the full project, which includes repaving most of the stretch between Interstate 95 and Old Post Road, is still slated for sometime next spring.

The Beards Hill intersection work is about 10 days behind schedule because of frequent rain and thunderstorms in recent weeks, Tom Briggs, SHA construction area engineer for Harford County, told members of the Aberdeen City Council and city residents during Monday night's meeting.

Even if there are one to two days of steady rain, the work could still be finished in two weeks, Briggs said.

In the next two weeks, construction crews will be installing concrete medians on the north and south sides of Route 22, Fran Ward, a spokesperson for SHA, said Tuesday.

"Once they get them in place, then they will restripe and get all lanes open," Ward said.

Local residents and business owners are still frustrated over the ongoing construction project between Beards Hill and Paradise Road, which began in 2014.

The roads in the construction area are in poor overall condition and are damaging cars of people who drive through regularly, several people have complained during meetings between SHA representatives and city officials dating back to last year.

"These roads are atrocious," Bob Hartman, who lives in the 200 block of Paradise Road, told the SHA representatives, who in addition to Briggs, included Amy Andrews and Jeff Schroeder.

"We residents are very disheartened the state doesn't care about the people who pay for their jobs. We need you to communicate with the people, not just the businesses," Hartman said. "The business community is hurting, I feel sorry for them. But you've got to take care of the community in which we live."

One business owner asked if reduced construction also means fewer traffic barriers.

"The barrels are just a deterrent for citizens, and customers avoid the area," Lance Hersh, owner of Saxon's Diamond Center near the intersection, said. "The less orange you have the more desire people have to drive there. Get as much orange out of there as soon as possible."

Briggs said when the intersection work is done, the number of barrels and barriers will decline by about 50 percent. Some will have to stay in place while work is done behind the barriers - primarily landscaping, he said.

Another problem facing drivers, especially the ones from out of town, is the lack of direction as to where to go at the Beards Hill intersection, Hersh said.

"If you're not from around here, and even if you are, they don't know the traffic patterns, and they change all the time," he said, adding that he was almost hit on Beards Hill Road in front of Chick-fil-A recently.

Other business owners, who drive Beards Hill Road regularly, also complained about cars bottoming out in certain places, like the entrance to Aberdeen Market Place.

Others wanted to know why Beards Hill Road hasn't been shut down at night while work continued, and Briggs and Aberdeen City Manager Randy Robertson said it was because the contractor chose not to.

"The word I got back is the numbers were very unreasonable and within the budget the contractor couldn't do it," Robertson said.

The city manager pointed out that SHA officials have been very helpful in recent months in trying to keep things moving on or ahead of schedule and in dealing with the contractor.

He recalled a recent lunch hour when the contractor, Allan Myers-Maryland Inc., of Fallston, shut down the crosswalk on Beards Hill Road from the west side to the east at Aberdeen Market Place while it worked on the concrete median. Robertson and Police Chief Henry Trabert drove up there and tried to work with the contractor to get the lanes open but had to turn to SHA officials.

"Because you're obviously dealing with a contractor who doesn't desire input at the time," Robertson said.

Trabert asked SHA to have the contractor, next time it works on the medians, to have a plan in place for traffic.

"Make sure they have the right equipment, a person to flag the traffic and a plan for where traffic will go," Trabert said. "My manpower had to go direct traffic because he didn't have manpower and he didn't know where to tell [drivers] to go."

An end is in sight, Briggs said. By the end of the year, all work is expected to be done except for the final paving.

While work at the Old Post Road intersection was done last fall, work at Paradise and Route 22 is expected to be finished this fall, not long after Beards Hill, according to SHA.

The remainder of the project — widening Route 22 — will continue to the end of the year, Ward said. Contractors will work on the outside lanes first, then traffic will shift to those lanes and work will be completed on the inside lanes.

SHA is waiting to pave the entire stretch between 22 and Paradise Road all at once, Briggs said, which will have to wait for warmer weather.

"We're waiting for the entire project to be done to do the final paving with pavement markings," he said, estimating that will be done next spring.