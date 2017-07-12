SHA gets earful about Route 22 delays from Aberdeen business owner

An Aberdeen business owner, frustrated with months of delays on the state's Route 22 widening project, gave State Highway Administration and city officials an earful Monday about how the project has harmed local businesses.

"This is ridiculous what you're doing to small business, because we work very, very hard, and the state is hurting each and every one of us," Brenda Weber, owner of Mamie's Café in Beards Hill Plaza, said.

Weber spoke as SHA officials who are overseeing the project gave an update during Monday's Aberdeen City Council meeting. The work is expected to wrap up by the end of this year.

Weber described the situation as "one big cluster-mess," and noted she did not pay herself last week as she was completing her payroll.

Weber said more business owners would have attended, but she and others weren't notified until around 3 p.m. Monday that SHA representatives would be at the council meeting.

She blamed the state for the late notification, but Mayor Patrick McGrady, followed by City Manager Randy Robertson, took responsibility — Robertson said city staff posted an alert on Facebook Monday afternoon.

"You should have been on this a long time ago, looking out for the small businesses in Aberdeen," she told McGrady as she walked out of the council chambers.

Wendy Wolcott, the SHA's District 4 engineer, and Jesse Free, the assistant district engineer for construction, fielded additional questions from other frustrated residents.

The estimated cost of widening Route 22 between Beards Hill Road and the Aberdeen Proving Ground main gate is $46 million — the majority is covered by the federal government since the project is related to the Base Closure and Realignment process, or BRAC.

The project has stretched for about three years.

The SHA has taken measures to alleviate the pressure on businesses, such as putting out signs stating businesses are open during construction and adjusting traffic signals to ease congestion.

Free said the work at the intersection of Route 22 and Beards Hill, which has been a major headache for the businesses clustered on the north and south sides of the intersection, should be finished by the end of July or early August, weather permitting.

The final traffic configuration will be complete at that intersection this summer, but workers will return once work on the rest of the highway is finished to complete the paving, traffic tie-ins and striping for Beards Hill, according to Free.

"Hopefully the weather cooperates," he said. "So far, it's been pretty good to us."

Free said work at Route 22 and Paradise Road, where noise reduction walls are being built in front of houses along the highway, should be finished by October.

The work at the third intersection, with Post Road, was finished in 2016.

McGrady praised the SHA for having paving crews work on the Beards Hill intersection on a recent weekend. Free noted contractors have not typically worked nights or weekends, unless there is a pressing matter.

"As far as working every weekend, that's not in the discussion but they are progressing as speedily as they can," Free said.

The delays on the Route 22 project, in which having to relocate utilities has been a major factor, has attracted the attention of state and county leaders.

State Sen. Robert Cassilly and County Councilman Patrick Vincenti, whose districts include Aberdeen, attended the council meeting, and they praised the SHA for "going the extra mile" to get the project wrapped up.