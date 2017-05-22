SHA makes adjustments to ease Aberdeen's Route 22 congestion

Motorists may begin to see some relief in the traffic congestion along Route 22 in Aberdeen between Beards Hill and Paradise Road, where construction has been going on for more than three years.

Representatives from Maryland State Highway Administration, who attended the most recent Aberdeen City Council meeting, heard from a handful of Aberdeen business owners and residents about lost business and travel problems because of the continued construction and incredibly long waits to go short distances around the construction zone.

In response, SHA took steps last week to address some of those concerns. City officials also are looking forward to another meeting with SHA representatives at Monday night's City Council meeting, Mayor Patrick McGrady said.

"Today [Wednesday], the first visible actions were underway," explained Wendy Wolcott, SHA metropolitan district engineer for Baltimore and Harford counties, in an email send last week.

Temporary "No Turn on Red" signs were installed along northbound and southbound Route 462 (Paradise Road) and the signal timing at the Beards Hill Road and Route 22 intersection was adjusted during the lunchtime hours, Wolcott wrote.

"Hopefully, the mid-day traffic signal timing was optimized today. We will continue to monitor the intersection during the morning, lunch, and evening peak hours," she wrote.

A message sign also was expected to be installed to alert drivers that businesses are open during construction, she added.

Traffic along Route 22 was particularly congested on Monday, May 15, Wolcott wrote, because of the bus accident on I-95 just north of the Route 155 interchange in Havre de Grace.

Traffic on the interstate was detoured onto westbound Route 155 to southbound Route 462, and drivers were using Beards Hill Road to get back to I-95.

Wolcott said SHA is evaluating all the requests and concerns discussed at the Aberdeen City Council meeting on May 8 and plans to provide additional updates at Monday's meeting, which Wolcott will be attending with Jim Ports, Deputy Secretary for Operations for the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Business owners such as Lance Hersh of Saxon's Diamond Center, which recently moved ints Aberdeen store to Beards Hill Road from Route 40, are frustrated with all the traffic problems caused by the reconstruction of the intersections at Beards Hill and Paradise Roads.

Reconstruction of a third intersection, at Old Post Road near the main Aberdeen Proving Ground gate, was completed late last year, and SHA representatives have stated repeatedly that most of the work on the other two will be completed by this fall. If the weather is bad, the final coat of blacktop might need to go on in the spring of 2018, however.

The estimated full cost of the Route 22 project is $46 million, according to the state's Consolidated Transportation Program report for fiscal 2017, of which $36 million is funded by the federal government because of the project's relationship to the base realignment, or BRAC, process that brought additional activities to APG a decade ago.

Drivers who are used to road movements in certain patterns aren't aware of the new ones because they aren't marked with signs, and the arrows on the roads are covered by cars at a standstill because they can't go anywhere.

It's worst at lunchtime and during the evening rush, Hersh said.

"It's just a standstill," he said.

Hersh is also concerned the projects are going to drag on longer than the projected completion dates and what happens then.

"The projects are all paid out, but it doesn't equal the rate of completion," he said. "When the funds run out, and they need money to finish, will there be a standstill?"

He and other business owners want assurances from SHA representatives that "this is the projection date and we will do every little thing in our power ot make it happen and these are they ways we're going to make it happen."

"I hope to hear a true sense of concern on their part," Hersh, who has been rallying business owners and residents to attend the city council meetings with the SHA representatives, said.

Mayor McGrady said he understands those concerns.

"The frustration by [Hersh] and by everybody, not just business people, is perfectly reasonable and is a rational frustration," McGrady said. "If you've driven through there, you see it's problematic at best."

He wants to hear from SHA what it has done, what it's going to do and what it will "accomplish to protect our people and our businesses," McGrady said.

He, too, is encouraging as many people as possible to attend Monday's council meeting.

"Anyone who's affected by it, who lives in Aberdeen, who visits Aberdeen, should come to the meeting on May 22 so Jim Ports and other SHA representatives can hear how this is impacting them," McGrady said.

Businesses have been hurt, he said, but hopefully it's not too late.

"It's causing damage to the livelihood of all of our businesses on Beards Hill road and the ShopRite center," McGrady said. "Everybody's numbers are down. I hope they can get this done sooner rather than later so they can catch up from all the business they've lost in the last year."