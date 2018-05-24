Four hurt seriously in Churchville crash Thursday night

Police are investigating a serious crash in Churchville Thursday night which sent four people to trauma centers.

The crash was reported around 9:45 p.m. at Route 22 and Bramble Lane, across from Harman’s Farm Market, according to Harford Fire Blog’s post on Facebook.

The two-vehicle accident involved “heavy entrapment” in both vehicles, according to the Harford Fire Blog.

A later post said four patients were being flown in three Medevac helicopters to regional hospitals. The helicopters were to be landing at the Churchville Recreation Center and Route 22 was shut down.

Rich Gardiner, spokesperson for the Harford County Fire and EMS Association, said four ambulances responded to the scene — three to take patients to the helicopter landing zone and one to take a patient by land to a regional hospital.

Gardiner said it took less than 20 minutes to extricate the victims from each of the two vehicles, which appeared to be pickup trucks.

This story will be updated.