A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in front of Wawa on Route 22 near Route 543.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. and involved a Hummer towing two personal watercraft and a Honda sedan.

The driver of the Honda was taken by ambulance from Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company to Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland State Police said.

No further details of the accident were available Wednesday evening.

This story will be updated.