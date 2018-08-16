Weather delays final bits of work on Route 22 in Aberdeen; Labor Day is new completion date

Weather has again delayed the completion of what has become a four-year construction project on Route 22 in Aberdeen, but the work may finally end early next month, according to state highways.

“The delays are related to unprecedented rain in early June and pretty much all of July. The region, I believe, set records in terms of rainfall, which put out schedule behind,” Charlie Gischlar, a spokesperson for Maryland State Highway Administration, said this week.

This spring, SHA officials had set Aug. 1 as the completion date for the $46 million Route 22 reconstruction project, which started in 2014 and involved widening portions of Aberdeen’s main four-lane thoroughfare.

The project necessitated acquiring and razing 18 dwellings, as well as building noise-reduction walls and making extensive improvements to the intersections at Beards Hill, Paradise and Old Post roads.

While the project has gone along, lane reductions and closings have made traveling difficult for motorists and disrupted many businesses along the route, whose owners have complained to city and SHA officials on several occasions over he past two years.

The project is more than a year behind schedule, a situation that SHA has mainly attributed to weather related delays. A year ago, SHA representatives told city officials and business owners the work would be done by the end of 2017.

The remaining work includes putting down final pavement markings and some punch list items, which are typically smaller and require minor or no lane closures, according to Gischlar.

“Weather permitting, everything will be completed before the Labor Day Weekend,” Gischlar said.

