Harford teenager dies in early Monday morning crash

A 17-year-old student at C. Milton Wright High School, who was killed in a car accident near Churchville Monday morning, is being remembered as a good kid who was a great lacrosse player.

James Pope, 17, of Bel Air, who went by “Tyler,” according to his coach at Ground Control Lacrosse Club, was killed in a single vehicle accident on Route 155 near McCommons Road around 5:45 a.m. Monday, according to Maryland State Police.

He was driving a 2001 Toyota 4Runner west on Route 155 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, State Police said in a news release.

Pope was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. There were no other occupants of the vehicle.

Route 155 was closed for approximately 2 1/2 hours while troopers conducted their investigation, which is ongoing, according to State Police.

Brian Outten, director of recruiting for Ground Control Lacrosse Club, said he knew Pope well and had just seen him Sunday at tryouts.

Outten said Pope pulled him off to the side to tell him he was going to commit to a college “to get an education and play college lacrosse.”

Pope, who was to graduate from CMW this year, was planning to go to Delaware Valley College, said Outten, who was asked to call the school Tuesday morning to notify them of the accident.

Pope had been playing with Outten for three years and was getting ready to start his fourth year.

“He’s been a huge asset to us for a long time,” Outten, who lives in Sparrows Point, said. “I heard the news and I went directly to his house to comfort his mom. He was a good, quality kid, very much so. We spent many summers and falls together on the lacrosse circuit.”

“Everybody in our program is just mourning now big time,” he said.

Pope had been night fishing, Outten said, according to information he had received from Pope’s mother.

Information on funeral arrangements was not available Tuesday.