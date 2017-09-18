New roundabout in Hickory business community completed

The Harford County Department of Public Works has reopened the intersection of Water Tower Way and Granary Road in Hickory following construction of a new roundabout this summer.

The intersection, which is a short distance from Route 1, was closed in mid-July for construction of the roundabout and reopened late last week.

The Harford County Board of Estimates approved the project July. The estimated cost was $450,632.

Water Tower Way is a short, two-way road that has become a major thoroughfare linking Route 23, also called the East-West Highway, with the Hickory Bypass, that is part of Route 1.

Granary Road is a spur linking Conowingo Road, also known as Route 1, with Water Tower Way and a business community that is home to the Goddard School and Heart to Hart Ambulance services as well as the Emission Testing Station.

Over the past 15 years, Harford County has built a number of roundabouts at intersections formerly controlled by stop signs, as the one in Hickory was, as traffic volumes have increased on secondary roads, usually because of nearby development.