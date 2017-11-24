David and Nancy Rose, of Clear Meadow Farm, are Harford's Farmers of the Year

David and Nancy Rose attended the same church as children, went to the same high school and later married and developed a major Harford County grain operation at Clear Meadow Farm, a farming operation their sons have now largely taken over.

“[We’re] very pleased and excited that they’re carrying on the legacy,” David Rose, 65, said of his sons, Greg and Zach, during a visit Friday to his family’s 1,400-acre farm off Troyer Road in White Hall.

He and Nancy, 65, who have three children, spent decades managing an operation that started as a dairy farm when Nancy’s late father, Harold “Hap” Smith, bought the property in the 1940s.

It has become a multi-faceted business known as much for its sunflowers as its grain, plus a roughly 600-head beef cattle herd managed by Nancy Rose.

The Roses’ contributions were recognized Nov. 11 when the Harford County Farm Bureau named David and Nancy Rose the recipients of the Farmer of the Year for 2017 award during the bureau’s annual banquet at Level Fire Hall.

“It was a nice honor,” Nancy Rose said Friday. “It was an honor just to be able to go to such a wonderful affair with the Farm Bureau,” she added.

David Rose said he and his wife were “ very happy, very blessed and pleased — very surprised.”

The award is a surprise to the recipients. The Roses began to suspect something when they spotted not only their sons but their daughter, Stacy, and her husband, and their children at the banquet.

“If you’ve gone other years and seen families there, you know and can pick out who’s going to get the award,” Nancy said.

County Councilman Chad Shrodes, who lives in Norrisville and represents northern Harford, mentioned the sunflowers when honoring David and Nancy during last week’s council meeting.

The Roses’ farm in White Hall, the site of their grain processing operation, is protected through agricultural preservation. They lease additional acreage in Maryland and Pennsylvania to grow crops beyond what is grown at Clear Meadow.

Their crops include corn, soybeans, wheat, barley, sorghum and sunflowers.

Shrodes said the Roses are “the ones that brought sunflowers to Harford County, so we can thank them for all the pictures we have on the walls and some of the traffic jams it has created.”

The sunflowers are planted in different locations around Jarrettsville. They draw visitors from as far away as New York, Washington, D.C., and Virginia when they are in bloom, according to Nancy.

The sunflowers are planted in July and August so they bloom during September.

“I wouldn’t even want to guess how many snapshots are taken in that two-week [bloom] period,” Nancy said. “It has to be millions and billions of pictures taken.”

The current crop was brown and dry, as of Friday, in a field slightly west of Keene Dodge along Route 23. The sunflowers are harvested for bird seed.

Family legacy

Clear Meadow Farm was started by Nancy’s father. Nancy, one of five girls raised by Hap and Frances Smith, grew up milking cows.

David is the son of Talmadge Rose, who died when David was 12, and Leonora Rose. His mother lives with him and his wife. David is one of three brothers.

Both of Nancy’s parents have passed away, she said.

The primary focus of Clear Meadow shifted to row crops when Nancy and David took it over in the 1970s. David Rose grew up about half a mile from the nearby My Lady’s Manor Farm in Monkton.

David worked as a youth with Nancy’s uncle, Clifford “Cliff” Smith, who farmed the land that is now the Troyer Road side of Clear Meadow — Nancy’s father’s land was along the Norrisville Road side of the property, and both properties have since been combined.

Clifford Smith died in a tractor accident in 1976.

David and Nancy knew each other through Bethel Presbyterian Church in White Hall. They attended North Harford High School in Pylesville, where they started dating.

David graduated in 1969, and Nancy in 1970. They were married June 16, 1973, Nancy said.

David said he worked as a machinist and tool and die maker before becoming a farmer.

He got Nancy’s father’s blessing to shift Clear Meadow to crops, and Hap Smith sold the dairy herd in 1976, she said.

“Congratulations to my dad for having ... the trust in [David] and me to give us those reins,” Nancy said.

They started raising beef cattle in the 1980s “because I just love animals,” Nancy said.

The cattle are born, raise and “fattened” on the farm. She stressed the herd is raised “all natural” without antibiotics or growth hormones.

She said the cows must be bedded properly and kept comfortable, and the herd is audited every 15 months. The beef is sold through Pineland Farms Natural Meats, a supplier of the Whole Foods Market grocery chain.

Nancy said calving season is her favorite time of the year. She and her husband escorted an Aegis reporter and photographer to the top of the hill overlooking Clear Meadow’s grain silos to see some of the cows.

Nancy called out to the cows, who trotted toward the fence mooing loudly. They eagerly ate up dried ears of corn David tossed over the fence.

“It's a challenge,” she said of raising an all-natural herd. “It makes us check our animals more often.”

The future

Nancy and David are semi-retired today. She manages the beef herd and handles much of the bookkeeping, and David assists their sons and 10 full-time employees whenever needed.

Nancy said her sons “have a very good relationship,” and each brings his own expertise to the operation.

“It really is beautiful,” she said. “We really feel blessed that they are so compatible.”

The couple has nine grandchildren, and some have taken an interest in agriculture. Their oldest grandchild, Lucinda, has started showing cattle.

Nancy said she, her husband and sons love farming, but that does not automatically mean their grandchildren will.

She stressed that “they need to pursue what they really, really love doing.”

“I always tell my children, and I’ll tell my grandchildren, ‘You pursue your own wishes and your own interests; don’t do something just because somebody wants you to do it,’” Nancy said.

Visit http://www.clearmeadowfarm.com for more information.