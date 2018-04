Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Steve Delp of Whiteford polishes his 1941 Chevy pick-up truck during the Romancing the Chrome car show in Jarrettsville on Satuirday, April 14. The event benefits the Harford County Public Library Foundation and the Jarrettsville Lions Club.

Steve Delp of Whiteford polishes his 1941 Chevy pick-up truck during the Romancing the Chrome car show in Jarrettsville on Satuirday, April 14. The event benefits the Harford County Public Library Foundation and the Jarrettsville Lions Club. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)