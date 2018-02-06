Starbucks coming soon to Rock Spring; Royal Farms and urgent care center open

Harford County’s newest Starbucks — with drive-through — should be open by the end of the month, but hopefully sooner, a vice president with the leasing company for the new Rock Springs Commons center said Monday.

Construction of Starbucks at the development on Route 24 at Forest Valley Drive in Forest Hill is nearly complete and could be open as early as next week, according to Sean Langford, vice president at MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, which is leasing the shopping center.

“We are moving aggressively to make sure it happens before the end of February,” Langford said. “We want to make sure it happens sooner rather than later.”

Starbucks will join the Royal Farms gas station and convenience store, which opened in December, and ChoiceOne Urgent Care, operated by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, which opened in early January.

Soon to join them are Chipotle and Venus Salon.

Starbucks will include a drive-through as well as an outside seating area, Langford said.

Developers had intended to build Starbucks closer to Route 24, with Chipotle behind it, but because of possible traffic at the drive-through, switched the two establishments, Langford said. The coffee chain anticipates 70 percent of its business will be drive-through.

“I get 10 calls a week asking me when it’s going to open,” Langford said. “Starbucks is going to kill it in there.”

The urgent care center and salon, which will be locally owned and operated, are the biggest tenants, about about 3,000 square feet each, Langford said.

Chipotle and the salon are both expected to open in early April, if not earlier, Langford said. Construction began recently on the salon.

He is negotiating with another food user for another space at the shopping center and said a deal could be finalized by Tuesday.

If a deal is reached, that would leave one 4,000-square-foot space — which could be broken into two — for retail or food.

“I’d love to get a small boutique in there,” Langford said, “but our world right now is food, food, food. They want fast, casual, quick-serve. Everybody’s constantly on the go.”

More could have been built at the site, he said, but MacKenzie chose not to.

“I think it’s a nice, community-based retail center for the area where they’ll be able to find alternatives to going into Bel Air,” Langford said.

Rock Spring Commons is the last available shopping center on the Route 24 corridor, with a highly visible location and access to a signalized intersection at Route 24 and Forest Valley Drive, according to Sean Langford.

Through this project, MacKenzie is expanding the national retail-chain offerings in Harford County, knowing that the arrival of these businesses will provide further convenience to area residents and visitors alike, Langford said.

Langford, John Harrington and John Schultz are responsible for overseeing the location and leasing the approximately 5,000 square feet that remain available.

Starbucks has three company stores in the greater Bel Air area, including at Tollgate Markeplace and Bel Air Plaza near Routes 1 and 25 and in Amyclae Village at Routes 22 and 543. There also is a Starbucks counter inside the Safeway at Greenbrier Shopping Center off Route 22.

Aberdeen city officials said last year that Starbucks is expected to build a compahy store in the vicinity of Route 22 and Beards Hill Road.