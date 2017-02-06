Aberdeen teen hit over head with rock by intruders, police say

An Aberdeen teenager was hit in the head with a rock Saturday evening by two men who tried to break into his house, police said.

A 16-year-old male was at his home in the 100 block of Farm Road when he heard a knock at the rear door, Sgt. Will Reiber of the Aberdeen Police Department said.

The teen answered the door and was confronted by two men, described only as a young white man and young black man, who hit the teen over the head with a "rather large" rock, Reiber said.

Reiber said the rock weighed more than 2 pounds.

The two men went into the house, destroyed property then ran out before driving away, Reiber said.

The teen was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, where police were notified of the incident around 7 p.m.

Reiber said the incident "does not appear to be unrelated to something" and detectives are trying to determine who the intended target might have been. At least two other family members were in the house at the time of the assault, he said.

"They were there for an intended purpose," Reiber said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aberdeen Police Department, 410-272-2121.