Roadwork is planned throughout Harford

The Maryland State Highway Administration has announced several road paving projects that are starting in Harford County.

In addition, Harford County government has announced a two-month closure of Joppa Farm Road in Joppa for utility installation work.

Route 1 Fallston

An SHA contractor will begin patching pavement on Route 1 (Belair Road) between Route 152 (Mountain Road) and Route 147 (Harford Road) in Fallston next week. Weather permitting, the $342,000 project will be completed by early summer.

The contractor, Allan Myers – MD Inc. of Fallston, may work Sundays through Thursdays between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists should expect single lane closures and traffic shifts at night and use Route 147 as an alternate route. Nearly 30,000 vehicles use this segment of Route 1 each day.

Riverside Parkway

A contractor has begun resurfacing approximately one-mile of Riverside Parkway (Route 543) in Belcamp between Route 40 and Brass Mill Road. Weather permitting, the $560,000 project will be completed by mid-summer.

The contractor, Gray and Son Inc., of Timonium, may work along Riverside Parkway at any time, with lane closures between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

Approximately 22,000 vehicles use this section of Riverside Parkway Daily. Motorists should plan for extra travel time.

Route 155 Havre de Grace

Patching work is under way along Route 155 between and Earlton Road and Route 40 in the Havre de Grace area.

Weather permitting, the $609,000 project will be completed in early summer, according to an SHA news release.

Contractor Gray and Son Inc., of Timonium, may work along Route 155 at any time, with lane closures and flagging operations in effect between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. If necessary, crews may also work on Saturdays between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information on State Highway Administration projects in Harford County, local residents and business owners may contact the SHA District 4 Office – Maintenance Division at 410-229-2360, toll-free at 1-866-998-0367 or send email to: shadistrict4@sha.state.md.us.

Joppa Farm Road

Joppa Farm Road will be closed between Route 7 and Route 40 on or about Wednesday, April 26 for approximately two months for Baltimore Gas & Electric Company to install underground transmission lines.

This closure is for all vehicles, including emergency vehicle, according to Harford County government.

Detours will be in place to direct traffic around the area. Drivers are asked to make other arrangements if they travel on this roadway.

Questions should be directed to Albert Alford, principal project manager for BGE, at 410-470-7895 or albert.e.alford@bge.com.