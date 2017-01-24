National event management company interested in Ripken Stadium

The company that runs Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore is interested in working with the City of Aberdeen to run Ripken Stadium.

Fred Remesch, of SMG Corporation, which manages, markets and develops private and public venues, told the Aberdeen City Council Monday night his company would like to bring in two to three concerts a year inside the stadium and other events outside.

Remesch knows Harford County well and thinks that would be an asset in how to best use the stadium.

"I was born and raised in Baltimore County, but I moved to Jarrettsville 20 years ago," he told the four council members (Mayor Patrick McGrady was not at the meeting because he was sick. "The Arena and baseball are my two passions."

Aberdeen has a "charming gem" in Ripken Stadium, he said, adding that it is underused.

Remesch toured the stadium recently and said he was super excited and "almost had to be restrained" because he saw so much potential.

"You have a great opportunity here in Aberdeen," he said. "Nothing against the current management team, but we bring a lot to the table to supplement what you have here now."

He used Royal Farms Arena as an example of what SMG Corporation can do and how it can turn around Ripken Stadium.

Management of the arena was taken over in 1988 by Center Management, a private company, from Baltimore City; Remesch worked for Center Management, which was bought by SMG, billed on its website as the "gold standard" in facility management, in 1999.

In 1999, the Arena was losing $1.5 million a year. This year, he said, it will earn that much.

"That's a great turnaround," he said.

To make the stadium prosper, SMG will work with Aberdeen to put on events that not only make money on that day, but also drive money to the area and patronizing other businesses. Once the name is on the map, it will become a destination, not an afterthought.

"Once people get used to coming, they'll buy more tickets, and keep coming back," Remesch said.

He also cited the stadium's proximity to I-95, and to Baltimore and Philadelphia that could help booking events. And it has land, lots, surrounding it.

Aberdeen is very proud of its stadium, Councilwoman Sandra Landbeck said, and it's been an integral part of it for years.

"It's so underused. But it's a facility we'd like to see maximized," Landbeck said. "It's comforting to know you're from this area, you understand the people, what they like and don't like. We're anxious to hear what you have to offer."

Aberdeen City Manager Randy Robertson said he connected with SMG last year, through contacts he met at a city manager's conference in Kansas City. They've been talking, and Remesch said he and some colleagues will be at the next council meeting, Feb. 13, to make a more formal presentation about possible events and financials.