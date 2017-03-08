Apparel, other merchandise stolen from Ripken Stadium facilities, police say

The Aberdeen Police Department says it is investigating a report of burglary at Ripken Stadium on March 2 that involved the theft of merchandise sold at the stadium.

According to a police department news release issued Wednesday, officials from Ripken Baseball reported that someone broke into a detached stadium garage and several temporary storage containers during the overnight hours, stealing merchandise.

Detectives responded, conducted an investigation and processed the scene for evidence, after which team officials conducted an inventory of items stolen, police said.

They discovered more than $5,000 in baseball clothing, merchandise, and equipment missing. Most of the items stolen were unique and would not be found for sale anywhere other than Ripken Stadium, police said.

Photos of some of the clothing released by police show T-shirts and athletic shorts made by Under Armour and bearing Ripken Baseball logo.

No suspects have been publicly identified by the police.

If anyone has information regarding the incident please contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121 and ask to speak with Detective Divel.