Harford waves goodbye to Robert F. Kennedy, 50 years ago this week

Fifty years ago this week, thousands of Harford County residents lined up and watched in silence as the train carrying the body of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy passed through the county June 8 on its way to Washington, D.C. County residents, young and old, stood in 90-degree heat to pay their last respects to Kennedy, who had been shot June 5 at the Los Angeles Ambassador Hotel and died June 6.

Kennedy had just claimed a big victory in his bid to be elected president, winning California’s Democratic Primary.

There were an estimated 4,500 people lined up at the Penn Central railroad station in Aberdeen, and thousands more waited along the tracks in Havre de Grace, Edgewood, Bush and Joppa starting at 2 p.m., according to a report at the time in The Aegis. Some of the many people waiting for the train did not move from their spots until it passed by, and several in the crowds began to cry.

The train was traveling from New York to Washington for Kennedy’s burial. It had slowed to 5 mph at stops along New Jersey and Delaware, but as the train entered Maryland, the speed increased to make up for a four hour delay. Also on board the train was Maryland Sen. Joseph D. Tydings, a close friend of Robert Kennedy’s and of his brother, the late President John F. Kennedy. Both Kennedy men had visited the Tydings’ Oakington estate near Swan Creek in Harford County.

Earlier that week, Tydings had also returned home to deliver a commencement address at Havre de Grace High School, mere hours after the death of Kennedy. He had originally planned to speak about air and water pollution, but changed his speech upon learning of Kennedy’s sudden death.

Tydings told graduating seniors and their parents about how he had first got to know Kennedy when he was the U.S. Attorney General and Tydings was the U.S. Attorney in Baltimore. He was “sold” on Kennedy after Kennedy, then the attorney general, gave his blessing to a savings and loan scandal investigation being pursued by Tydings, even though two Democratic congressmen were involved, Tydings said.

Tydings said Kennedy had “the type of courage and the type of individualism that we should all aspire to.” He added that he thought he knew why so many Americans seemed to have disliked Kennedy, saying that he acted as the “conscience” of the United States.

“He has reminded us, perhaps too often, of pledges unkept, of responsibilities unmet, of debts unpaid,” Tydings said. “I think he perhaps has reminded us too often for our own enjoyment of the national purpose of this country - that the old slogan on the Statue of Liberty, ‘Give me your helpless, your homeless and your poor,’ means something.

“And none of us, particularly if we have been fortunate, like to have someone remind us that perhaps we owe some debts or some obligations that we haven’t met and yet, at the same time, seek,” Tydings said.

Throughout the county, men, women and children offered prayers and quiet pauses to honor the late senator, and a special service was held at St. Margaret’s in Bel Air.

That week, the “Kennedy for President” supporters in Havre de Grace announced they were planning to circulate a petition to request the mayor and Havre de Grace City Council expedite the construction of the proposed low-rent housing development for the city as a living memorial to Kennedy.

In addition to asking for the expedition of the construction project, the petition also requested that the development be named and dedicated in honor of Kennedy, according to Floyd C. Nowak, chairman of the group. He also announced that the Kennedy Headquarters would remain open for several weeks and local workers would direct their efforts to a voter’s registration campaign.

“We fully recognize the plight of many of our impoverished and elderly citizens and the dedication of Robert Kennedy and the events of the past week make us realize that it is up to the man in the street to face up to his responsibility of our city’s and nation’s problems,” Nowak said.

An Aegis editorial also noted the recent outcry for more stringent gun legislation, but said that such action was only a “small portion of the necessary remedy” for the country. The editorial argued that it was the person behind the assassination weapon that required the attention, and there was too much violence that was caused by people who regarded laws and their enforcement “quite lightly.”