Former Harford pastor accused of domestic violence

The Rev. Thomas W. Allen, the former rector of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Abingdon, has been accused of domestic violence, stemming from an incident Friday involving his wife, children and stepchildren, according to court records.

Allen, 49, has been charged with four counts of second-degree assault by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, according to court records. He also appeared in District Court in Bel Air Tuesday afternoon for hearings on temporary protective orders sought by his wife and 18-year-old stepdaughter.

Judge Mimi Cooper presided over the hearings and granted the temporary restraining orders that remain in effect until a May 22 hearing to rule to make them permanent. Allen was accompanied by his attorney, Kenneth Bogdan, of Bel Air.

Allen allegedly struck his wife across the face while arguing during their drive home after going out for dinner Friday. He threatened to leave her and take the two youngest of their five children when they arrived home, according to a police report compiled by Deputy Diana Phillips of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident escalated, according to the police report, and Allen, who police said had been drinking during much of the day, allegedly assaulted three of their children, including kicking the 18-year-old in the chest as she tried to help one of her siblings.

Phillips took Allen to the Harford County Detention Center, where he was charged with four counts of second-degree assault, according to the report. He was released on his own recognizance Saturday, according to online court records.

Allen cannot have any contact with his wife or the children, and he cannot visit any of the older children’s schools or Ginder’s employer, Judge Cooper ordered.

His wife and her daughter did not appear with lawyers Tuesday; Cooper encouraged them to either hire an attorney or contact SARC — the Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center — for legal assistance.