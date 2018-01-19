Harford County Restaurant Week is underway

Anyone who has been wanting to try something new in Harford County dining can check out one of nearly two dozen eateries participating in the winter Restaurant Week Jan. 19 to 28.

“The goal is for diners to try restaurants in Harford County they may not have experienced,” organizers of Restaurant Week, sponsored by Visit Harford!, said on their website, http://harfordcountyrestaurantweek.com/about. “Of course, in addition to this, we encourage you to dine in your favorite restaurants as well.”

Participating restaurants will offer special fixed price lunch and/or dinner menus during Restaurant Week, with prices starting at $10.17, in $5 increments. Each menu will include distinct choices to appeal to a range of diners.

Restaurants participating in Restaurant Week this month include Bushmill Tavern and Ocean City Brewing Co. in Abingdon; Alchemy Elements, Birroteca, Black Eyed Suzie’s, Buontempo Bros., Humagalas, Independent Brewing Co., Main Street Tower, Pairings Bistro, Sunny Day Cafe and Vagabond Sandwich Company, all in Bel Air; Bata Club at Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp; Island Spice Grill & Lounge in Edgewood; Uncle’s Hawaiian Grindz in Fallston; Enotria Restaurant & Grill in Forest Hill; Backfin Blues: Creole De Graw, Lagom, Macgregor’s Restaurant, Rodger’s House Tavern and Tidewater Grille in Havre de Grace; and Mountain Branch in Joppa.

Crossroads Bistro food truck will be at Independent Brewing Company Jan. 19, 23, 24, 25 and 27 and at Falling Branch Brewery Jan. 20 and 21.

Restaurant Week is a great way to stretch your marketing dollars by reaching first-time customers and returning customers looking for an incentive to dine out,, organizers said.