12 Harford high school juniors honored as young women leaders in math, science

The Harford County Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) recently honored 12 Harford County high school young women in the junior class for their academic achievements, especially in science and mathematics. The young women received their awards at AAUW's annual Dr. Judith Resnik Awards Luncheon held at Harford Community College.

The honorees were accompanied by their family members, invited teachers and school administrators. Also in attendance were several governmental officials: Richard Slutzky, Harford County Council President; Chad Shrodes, Harford County Council District D; Patrick Vincenti, Harford County Council District E; Mary Ann Lisanti, Maryland House of Delegates; and Cindy Mumby, representing Barry Glassman, Harford County Executive.

Bernadette Flynn Low, president of the Harford County Branch, welcomed everyone to the April 22 event. She summarized the history of AAUW and its mission as well as that of the Branch, which is now 61 years old.

Anne Heidenreich, is local chair of the luncheon. Heidenreich gave a brief history of the awards luncheon, which originated 31 years ago. The luncheon is named in honor of Dr. Judith Resnik who was killed in the Challenger explosion in 1986. Resnik was the second U.S. female astronaut (Sally Ride was the first). Resnik was an AAUW member and had received educational grants from AAUW. Heidenreich went on to explain that each Harford County high school selects its honoree based on her outstanding science and mathematics skills, her involvement in extracurricular activities, and her commitment to her community.

The keynote speaker was Jennie Hart, M.D., daughter of Fallston residents Eva and Bill Hart and graduate of John Carroll High School. She is a Fellow in the Department of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at the University of North Carolina. Prior to this Fellowship, she was the Chief Resident of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Dr. Hart received her medical degree from the University Of Maryland School Of Medicine in 2010. Prior to that she graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University Of Maryland Baltimore County. She is the author of numerous publications and has received many recognitions and awards. Hart is in her 11th year of medical training. However, because of the prevalence of cancer in many of her family members when she was young, her decision to become a doctor was actually made when she was eight years old.

Hart shared some examples of how remarkable, brave and courageous her patients are. They teach her about living, she said, and give back to her more than she gives to them. She has learned that every pathway has its difficulties but if it has meaning then it is worth it. The pace at medical school was fast and she was challenged to develop ways to cope with all the competing demands on her time; she used a spreadsheet to keep track of all her activities to be done each day. When setbacks occurred she would analyze them to see what she could do better. Hart encouraged the honorees to "trust your gut" because it will lead you in the right direction. She also exhorted the honorees to "keep their thirst for learning" alive. And when difficulties arise, as they will, Hart said it is important to have a support system to lean on.

The honorees are:

Adelina Minter, Aberdeen High School, would like a career that would enable her to travel and also help others, perhaps something in one of the allied health fields, maybe pharmacology. After she has her bachelor's degree she wants to volunteer with the Peace Corps or a similar organization, and then attend graduate school. She is proud of the fact that since she has been in high school she has overcome some personal challenges and can now step out of her comfort zone.

Emmy Smith, Science and Math Academy, likes to learn new things and she especially enjoys mathematics. She is participating in her school's capstone project and is choosing a mentor and subject. Emmy wants to get a degree in mathematics or engineering, possibly from the University of Huntsville (AL) or the Colorado School of Mines. Ultimately Emmy would like to be a mathematician, possibly working for the National Security Agency or the Census Bureau

Jenna Signorelli, Bel Air High School, is enrolled in its Bio-Med program and wants to pursue a medical degree. She would like to attend USC or UCLA to study health sciences or pre-med. Jenna's ultimate goal is to specialize in emergency room care or go into a surgical field, either as a MD or PA. Jenna also enjoys creative writing and dreams of using her talent to be a screen writer, possibly using her medical degree as an inspiration for and source of story lines.

Lydia Thompson, C. Milton Wright High School, is very passionate about the environment. She wants to obtain a degree in environmental architecture and engineering and ultimately use that degree to help promote sustainable building practices. Lydia is president of the Green Team and is proud of the fact that she and her mentor and science teacher, Ms. Griffiths, worked closely together to secure the Environmental Green School designation for C. Milton Wright.

Naomi Karmel, Edgewood High School, is enrolled in the International Baccalaureate program and carries a 4.85 GPA. She is interested in animal tracking and the conservation of animals and their habitats. Naomi wants to earn an MD or PhD and then conduct scientific research. Many of her teachers instilled in her an excitement about learning. She has also been influenced by professional journalists who make her aware of world happenings and varying viewpoints on current issues.

Julianna Stevens, Fallston High School, is proud of the concerted efforts she has made to maintain her high grades. She wants to pursue a medical major in college. Ultimately Julianna wants to have a meaningful career that helps others while at the same time affords her a rewarding personal life. Julianna enjoys cross-country running with her friends. Someday Julianna wants to visit Europe and especially Italy where her great grandfather was born.