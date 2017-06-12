Bel Air reservoir construction expected to start in July

Look for construction to begin mid-summer behind Maryland American Water's treatment plant just south of Bel Air on Route 1 as workers start the company's $15 million water storage reservoir — pending final permit approval by the state.

Company officials said they expect to host a ground-breaking ceremony in mid-July, once they get final approval of all permits from the Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland American President Barry Suits said Friday.

"This is a really important project for the area for the [Town] of Bel Air, which makes it an important project for us," said Suits, who met with reporters and editors from The Aegis Friday.

The company will also host public meetings on the project, which will provide a backup water supply for the Town of Bel Air. The meetings are Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Bel Air Town Hall and then Tuesday, June 20, also at 6:30 p.m., at the Bel Air Library.

Maryland American, a private company that operates a treatment plant off of Route 1 just southwest of the Bel Air town limits, is the town's primary water supplier. It serves about 5,000 customers.

The impoundment, which will be built on more than 68 acres purchased from Harford County in 2015, will be designed to hold a 100-day supply of water for the town.

"This project wouldn't have been possible without having access to that property adjacent to the plant," Suits said.

The acreage had been part of the historic Mt. Soma farm that the county acquired in 1996 with plans to develop it as a park. That development has not happened, and the county declared it surplus in 2015 and sold it to Maryland American for $549,000.

The water will be drawn from Winters Run and stored in the teardrop-shaped facility surrounded by a 61-foot-high earthen dam. The lined reservoir is being designed to hold 90 million gallons of water and cover 11.5 acres on the site, according to information presented Friday.

The water in the impoundment is meant to be tapped in case there is a drought or emergency that affects Winters Run, such as a chemical spill.

The excess water will not be treated while in storage, but it can be drawn into the treatment plan when needed, according to Suits.

He described the storage as similar to "charging a battery, money in the bank, if you will, that you can immediately draw upon."

He noted the stored water can also be tapped if there is a major storm that increases the amount of sediment in Winter's Run.

"You have nice, clean water to treat," he said.

Much of Mt. Soma, which was settled in the early 1700s, has been developed for the 288-unit apartment complex, called The Park at Winters Run.

The apartment complex is not, however, served by Maryland American, despite its proximity to the treatment plant.

"The customers in that apartment building are all county [customers]," Operations Manager Richard Corbi said.

Company officials expect construction of the impoundment will be complete by 2019, about a year ahead of schedule, plus the projected cost has dropped from $20 million to $15 million.

Suits, who became Maryland American president in early 2016, said company officials expected the permitting process "would take years," but it has gone more smoothly than anticipated.

"We've moved up the completion date probably six months to a year," he said.

Suits stressed there has been "a great collaborative environment" among Maryland American, town, county and state representatives as well as community organizations.

He said the cost has been reduced thanks to "value engineering," a process in which one group of engineers conducted a traditional review of the project and a separate group of engineers do a value-engineering review, looking for any method or material that is more cost effective.

Suits noted a competitive construction bid environment also helped bring down the cost.

"We had some of the best bids I've seen," he said.

Two contracts have been awarded. The first, for the impoundment, has been awarded to Allan Myers, of Fallston. The second contract to build the intake system to connect the reservoir to the treatment plant has been awarded to Bowen Engineering, of Lanham.

Construction projects are usually funded by about one half borrowed funds and one half stockholder equity, Suits said when asked how the impoundment will be financed.

He noted Maryland American obtained money through a state of Maryland revolving loan fund to cover the cost of the intake project, a a separate contract.

Suits stressed customer rates will not change until the impoundment is in service, and company officials plan to talk with the state's Public Service Commission about ways to "gradually implement the rate changes."

The impoundment, which will be a secure site monitored around the clock, will not be open to the public. Company officials are working with members of the Amoss family, whose ancestors settled Mt. Soma, and advocates for the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail to develop recreational areas on other parts of the site.

"The public would like to be able to fish and swim, but the reality is, from a security standpoint, this is a water supply reservoir so we can't allow that kind of use," Suits said.

The bottom of the reservoir will be lined to prevent leaks, and it is unlikely the earthen walls would suffer an immediate, catastrophic failure during a major storm ,or if someone tried to destroy the walls, because of how the impoundment is designed, according to Suits.

"I can't tell you that it's impossible for it to fail, but it's very unlikely," he said.

Town and county officials have been eager to have the impoundment project get under way, after the county and state placed a moratorium on new development in Bel Air from 2013 to 2014 that would have increased water usage — government officials mandated that Bel Air have a backup water supply, which ended up being the impoundment, to support future development and protect the community in case of a drought such as the major drought that hit the state during the summer of 2002.

Suits said Maryland American's priority is to serve its existing customers, but noted new development, with the potential for new customers, would be helpful.

"I hope it happens in the sense that that would add more people to pay for this investment," he said.

The reservoir could also be part of a regional water supply system, should Harford County increase its public water supply, the infrastructure was available, the costs were reasonable and if the county expressed an interest in a collaboration.

"I frankly think this will continue to evolve in the next 50 years," Suits said.