Sheriff's deputy rescues 10 ducklings from Abingdon storm drain, reunited them with mother

A handful of ducklings separated from their mother were reunited Sunday morning after being rescued from a storm drain in Abingdon.

In a post on its Facebook page titled “Cute animal alert,” the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy First Class Christopher Parra “went the extra mile.”

Parra climbed into a storm drain near the intersection of Abingdon and Emmorton roads, where 10 mallard ducklings had gotten stuck, according to the sheriff’s office post Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Parra rescued the ducklings and reunited them with their mother.

“Thank you to the caller, and all the citizens who stopped and offered to help,” the sheriff’s office said.