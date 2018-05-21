Don’t miss the ultimate foodie event, The Baltimore Sun's Secret Supper
News Maryland Harford County The Aegis

Sheriff's deputy rescues 10 ducklings from Abingdon storm drain, reunited them with mother

Contact Reporterebutler@theaegis.com
Privacy Policy

A handful of ducklings separated from their mother were reunited Sunday morning after being rescued from a storm drain in Abingdon.

In a post on its Facebook page titled “Cute animal alert,” the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy First Class Christopher Parra “went the extra mile.”

Parra climbed into a storm drain near the intersection of Abingdon and Emmorton roads, where 10 mallard ducklings had gotten stuck, according to the sheriff’s office post Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Parra rescued the ducklings and reunited them with their mother.

“Thank you to the caller, and all the citizens who stopped and offered to help,” the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright © 2018, The Aegis, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
75°