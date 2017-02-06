Fallen Harford sheriff's deputies to be remembered on first anniversary of their deaths

It's been nearly two years since two Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies were killed in the line of duty, murdered while responding to call at Panera Bread restaurant at the Boulevard at Box Hill Shopping Center in Abingdon.

Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey was shot and killed first as he approached a man inside the restaurant who was wanted by police. The man, David Evans, left and ran toward his car, where he ambushed approaching deputies, shotting and killing Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon just a few minutes later.

It was a moment few in Harford will forget, and on the first anniversary of that day on Friday, their deaths will be remembered in several ways.

Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler and the men and women of the sheriff's office "will be standing in solidarity at the memorial at the Boulevard at Box Hill, for a brief Remembrance Ceremony, at 11:45 am on that day," according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

"It is a moment frozen in the history of Harford County…February 10, 2016. It is difficult to believe that we are about to pass the one year point when our community lost Sr. Deputy Patrick Dailey and DFC Mark Logsdon," the sheriff's office wrote. "We ask that the entire community, wherever you may be, on February 10, 2017, to pause in a moment of silence at 12 noon, as we stop and reflect on the lives that were lost and the lives that were saved during that fateful day."

Harford County government will also observe a moment of silence at noon Friday, as Harford County Executive Barry Glassman announced in his Sate of the County Address last month.

In a "very simple" observation, emergency sirens will sound and the county flag will be lowered to half staff, according to Cindy Mumby, spokesperson for Harford County.

County employees will also be invited to assemble outside our building for the moment of silence.

St. Mary's Episcopal Church, at the corner of Emmorton and St. Mary's Church Road in Abingdon, will hold a requiem Mass at 1 p.m. Friday in honor of Senior Deputy Dailey and DFC Mark Logsdon.

The service will feature singers from the Peabody Music Conservatory, Harford County Sheriff's Office command staff, fire department color guar, and the Rev Steven McCarty, a retired Maryland State Police trooper as preacher.