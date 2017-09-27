Couple changes 'destination' wedding to Bel Air after Hurricane Irma

Rebecca Barth and Keith Akers Jr. had been planning their Turks & Caicos destination wedding for two years.

But two weeks before their scheduled nuptials, their plans changed - thanks to Hurricane Irma — and Barth and Akers were married the same day they planned, but at a far different and less tropical destination.

The couple, who live in Aberdeen, went with Plan B, and they were married Friday in the Harford County Clerk of the Court’s Office in downtown Bel Air.

“I thought it was the best possible outcome of Plan B we could have ever had,” Barth said Monday. “We had such a fun time. Our family and friends came together for us and they really made it just absolutely incredible.”

Two weeks before their scheduled wedding date of Sept. 22, Barth and Akers were told the resort where they were to be married was closing for two weeks because of Hurricane Irma, Barth said Monday. The plan was to re-open Sept. 21, which wouldn’t give Barth and Akers enough time on the island to keep their Sept. 22 wedding date for their marriage to be legal (they are required to be on the island for two full business days before getting married), Barth said.

“So we had to change,” she said.

And as it turned out, the resort isn’t opening until December because of damage from the hurricane.

“We wanted to have it the same day. For our wedding, the biggest thing was time of year. We both love fall,” she said.

Which meant putting together a wedding in two weeks.

They had already spent their money on their destination wedding (they have rescheduled for May, when they’ll have a ceremony at the resort) and wanted to pay for their own wedding without asking for any help.

Being so last-minute, the courthouse was their only option, Barth said.

“We wanted to keep it small and a little special. I still wanted the same things, to dress up, and try and keep on the low end and intimate,” she said.

They had the bridal reveal not only to Akers, but to Barth’s father as well, staged by photographer Desiree Ortman.

“I walked down Main Street. I did the reveal to my dad first, who walked me over to Keith,” Barth said. “I still wanted to have those moments even though it wasn’t going to be exactly as we pictured.”

After the wedding, the 10 to 11 people who were able to attend went to Tidewater Grille in Havre de Grace for lunch.

“And in true Maryland fashion, on Saturday we had a crab feast for everybody else,” Barth said. “We couldn’t have asked for more with such short notice. I was absolutely amazed with what could occur with two weeks notice.”

Courtesy Desiree Ortman / Baltimore Sun Rachel Barth and Keith Akers Jr. had planned to be married last Friday in Turks & Caicos, but Hurricane Irma forced them to relocate their wedding to Bel Air. Rachel Barth and Keith Akers Jr. had planned to be married last Friday in Turks & Caicos, but Hurricane Irma forced them to relocate their wedding to Bel Air. (Courtesy Desiree Ortman / Baltimore Sun)